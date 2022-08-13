Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Leaning On An Unexpected Star Amid Kim Kardashian Split
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have called it quits after nine months of dating. The couple, who met on the set of "Saturday Night Live," went Instagram official in March after months of speculation. The relationship marked Kardashian's first romantic venture since her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, while Davidson was previously linked to "Bridgerton" actor, Phoebe Dynevor.
News of their split was made public on August 5, as sources revealed the stars mutually decided to end their relationship. A source close to the couple revealed to E! News that the two have "a lot of love and respect for each other," and separated due to their busy schedules. Following news of Davidson's split from the SKIMS founder, Kardashian's ex-husband reignited his feud with the comedian. In a since-deleted Instagram post the rapper celebrated their separation, sharing an image that read "Skete Davidson Dead at 28," per the Daily Mail. According to the outlet, Kardashian found the post "appalling," and demanded the rapper delete it.
Now, Davidson is seeking support amid his messy split from the reality TV star and has sought the guidance of another Hollywood superstar.
Pete Davidson's thankful for support from Orlando Bloom
Pete Davidson is set to co-star alongside Orlando Bloom in the upcoming film "Wizards," and it appears their time together also included bonding over Davidson's breakup with Kim Kardashian. A source close to the comedian revealed to HollywoodLife that the duo developed a close friendship during their time on-set despite Davidson's attempts to hide his feelings from his co-stars. "One of the first people who approached Pete about it was Orlando while they were working in Australia together," the insider said. "Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him." Per the source, the "Lord of the Rings" actor also suggested that Davidson focus on work and "give Kim some space."
According to People, Davidson is also seeking the help of a trauma therapist to cope with the recent events. The outlet reports that the "Saturday Night Live" alum has sought professional help to deal with the social media attacks by Kanye "Ye" West. However, a source close to the stand-up comic emphasized that Kardashian has been "nothing but supportive" of Davidson throughout the entire ordeal.