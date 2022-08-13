Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Leaning On An Unexpected Star Amid Kim Kardashian Split

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have called it quits after nine months of dating. The couple, who met on the set of "Saturday Night Live," went Instagram official in March after months of speculation. The relationship marked Kardashian's first romantic venture since her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, while Davidson was previously linked to "Bridgerton" actor, Phoebe Dynevor.

News of their split was made public on August 5, as sources revealed the stars mutually decided to end their relationship. A source close to the couple revealed to E! News that the two have "a lot of love and respect for each other," and separated due to their busy schedules. Following news of Davidson's split from the SKIMS founder, Kardashian's ex-husband reignited his feud with the comedian. In a since-deleted Instagram post the rapper celebrated their separation, sharing an image that read "Skete Davidson Dead at 28," per the Daily Mail. According to the outlet, Kardashian found the post "appalling," and demanded the rapper delete it.

Now, Davidson is seeking support amid his messy split from the reality TV star and has sought the guidance of another Hollywood superstar.