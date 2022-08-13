Melissa Gorga Sets The Record Straight About Her RHONJ Future

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice married her boyfriend Luis Ruelas in a late summer wedding, and her brother and sister-in-law were nowhere to be seen. Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga did not witness the nuptials amid speculation that there was behind-the-scenes wedding drama. People reports that the celebration was attended by the likes of Kenya Moore, Loni Love, Dorinda Medley, and Cynthia Bailey, but "b**** boy" and his wife were noticeably absent. Of course, "RHONJ" fans know that there was ongoing tension between Melissa and Giudice since she announced that her sister-in-law would not be a part of her bridal party, per People. Apparently, things quickly escalated when Giudice got wind of a salacious rumor about Melissa.

According to the Daily Mail, the stars were filming the season finale when things turned nasty. Giudice apparently accused Melissa of cheating on Joe with a close friend, Nick Barotta. Both Melissa and Joe have vehemently denied the rumors. A source told the outlet, "There is absolutely zero truth to this nasty rumor, and it's comical that it even needs to be addressed." On her podcast, "On Display," Melissa and Joe discussed why they didn't attend the nuptials. She felt that the wedding guests would think it was "very strange for you guys to just be sitting in the pews tomorrow, wishing them well on their wedding day" after their fight. Melissa has now addressed another rumor concerning her appearance on "RHONJ."