Padma Lakshmi Reveals Ex-Husband Salman Rushdie's Condition After Public Stabbing

Padma Lakshmi is speaking out on social media for the first time since her former husband, writer Salman Rushdie, was stabbed while on stage as he prepared to give a lecture in New York on August 12. It's thought Rushdie was stabbed in both the neck and the abdomen, according to BBC News, and was rushed to the hospital to undergo emergency surgery. Henry Reese, an interviewer part of the event, was also injured by the attacker who rushed the stage to get to the writer.

Rushdie's agent gave an update on his condition one day after the incident, telling BBC News that the novelist had been placed on a ventilator in the hospital in order to help him breathe. He shared that Rushdie was unable to speak and could even lose an eye as a result of the attack, also confirming he had suffered major damage to his liver and had severed nerves in his arm. It was later confirmed by USA Today that Rushdie had been taken off the ventilator, as those closest to the public figure, including Lakshmi, began to speak out about how he's doing amid his difficult recovery.