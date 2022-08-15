Doja Cat Holds Absolutely Nothing Back At Critics Of Her New Look
Singer and rapper Doja Cat has never been one to mince words. She is just as famous for scorching earth on Twitter as she is for her chart-topping hit songs like "Streets," "Kiss Me More," "Say So," and "Best Friend" with Saweetie. Back in March, she nearly quit the music industry after she was forced to cancel a tour stop in Paraguay due to flooding and stormy weather, per TMZ. On March 25, she took to Twitter to respond to fan backlash that she didn't show enough love or understanding to her Paraguay fans who waited in torrential rains for her show. "This s*** ain't for me so I'm out. Y'all take care," she tweeted. Lucky for us, she didn't make good on her threat to quit the music industry, but Doja did bounce back with an eye-catching new look.
In early August, she took to Instagram Live, where she shaved her head and eyebrows. "I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway ... I, like, don't like having hair," she said (via Page Six).
Some fans definitely found her to be serving fire looks. "Her eye makeup OMG SLAAAY," one fan wrote. Another agreed, "I mean if I were that pretty, I would also not chose not to have hair!" But some fans were not very kind about her personal choice, and that has left the singer fuming.
Doja Cat claps back at online trolls
Doja Cat shaved her eyebrows off on live 👀 pic.twitter.com/wBM1BtfUqC— No Jumper (@nojumper) August 5, 2022
After shaving her head and eyebrows, Doja Cat is clapping back at critics of her new look, telling the trolls to "f*** yourselves." On August 14, the "Woman" singer tweeted, "I won a grammy and traveled the f***ing globe i've had a #1 and i went platinum. I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f***able for you so that you can go home and jerk your c***s all day long while you live in your mothers basement. Go f*** yourselves." When one fan replied to her rant, calling her ungrateful for her legion of stans, the singer replied with a scathing tweet, calling the fan "miserable" and an "a**hole." Well, that escalated quickly.
This isn't the first time she has addressed the backlash to her personal choices on fashioning her own body hair. The day prior, she taunted her haters with, "im going to shave my head and gain a ton of muscle but as a joke." In fact, she has been clapping back at so many Twitter trolls over the past few weeks that she claims the platform has been limiting her interactions and replies. On August 3, she tweeted, "twitter isn't letting me reply to anything now," and shared a screencap of her drafts, which include calling other users "pathetic," "ghouls," and "dogs."