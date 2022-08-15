Doja Cat Holds Absolutely Nothing Back At Critics Of Her New Look

Singer and rapper Doja Cat has never been one to mince words. She is just as famous for scorching earth on Twitter as she is for her chart-topping hit songs like "Streets," "Kiss Me More," "Say So," and "Best Friend" with Saweetie. Back in March, she nearly quit the music industry after she was forced to cancel a tour stop in Paraguay due to flooding and stormy weather, per TMZ. On March 25, she took to Twitter to respond to fan backlash that she didn't show enough love or understanding to her Paraguay fans who waited in torrential rains for her show. "This s*** ain't for me so I'm out. Y'all take care," she tweeted. Lucky for us, she didn't make good on her threat to quit the music industry, but Doja did bounce back with an eye-catching new look.

In early August, she took to Instagram Live, where she shaved her head and eyebrows. "I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway ... I, like, don't like having hair," she said (via Page Six).

Some fans definitely found her to be serving fire looks. "Her eye makeup OMG SLAAAY," one fan wrote. Another agreed, "I mean if I were that pretty, I would also not chose not to have hair!" But some fans were not very kind about her personal choice, and that has left the singer fuming.