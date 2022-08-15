Brittney Griner Is Already Taking Action Against Her Lengthy Prison Sentence

In February, Brittney Griner was arrested at an airport in Russia after traveling with cannabis oil, according to The New York Times. Cannabis is illegal in Russia and, as a result, Griner was detained and taken into custody. The WNBA star's safety quickly became a concern for her family and friends. Following her detainment, her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, told ESPN in a statement, "Her mental and physical health remain our primary concern."

Griner's arrest came shortly after the United States issued a "do not travel" advisory to Russia and one week before Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified attack" on Ukraine. The advisory stated, "There is the potential throughout Russia of harassment of foreigners, including through regulations targeted specifically against foreigners" (via People). An updated advisory later urged Americans to depart the country immediately to avoid any issues.

Although the United States has attempted to make a deal to have Griner released, she was ultimately found guilty for drug smuggling and possession by a Russian court and sentenced to nine years in prison, per NPR. President Joe Biden released a statement shortly after the verdict and called Russia's actions against Griner "unacceptable." Biden also insisted that he was working with his administration to have her released. And now, Griner is taking some serious action of her own against her sentence in order to make her way back to the states.