Will And Jada Pinkett Smith Are Reportedly Stronger Than Ever Post-Oscars Drama

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been keeping a low-profile following Will infamously slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars in March, per Vanity Fair. Just one day after the violent encounter, Will took to Instagram to publicly apologize for his actions and take responsibility. He claimed that Rock's joke about his wife struck a chord with him due to it making fun of the medical condition she suffers from, alopecia. However, it quickly became public knowledge that the actor didn't directly contact Rock to apologize after the incident, per the New York Post.

Months after the slap, Will took to Youtube and other social media platforms to open up about what really happened in a short video. He explained that he did eventually reach out to the comedian to apologize, but that Rock was not ready to speak with him yet. As for his wife's involvement in the matter, he explained (via Entertainment Tonight), "I made a choice on my own from my own experiences and my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it. I'm sorry, babe." He also apologized to his family for the heat they received.

Although Will and his family, including his two children, have experienced major backlash ever since the incident occurred, it seems now that they're all moving forward. In fact, Will and Jada may have emerged from the fiasco stronger than ever.