Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Reveals Head-Turning Transformation
Tyler Baltierra is no stranger to the screen and has always been open about his journey as a father, husband, and son. According to Us Weekly, Baltierra and his partner Catelynn Lowell first starred on "16 & Pregnant" in 2009 before becoming regular cast members on "Teen Mom" and "Teen Mom OG." For more than a decade, the reality star has been very candid about the struggles he's faced in his relationship, giving up his first daughter Carly for adoption, his battle with depression, and even documented his weight-loss journey.
On September 27, 2018, the "Teen Mom" star shared a motivational before-and-after photo of himself going from 208 to 165 pounds. "I've been eating healthy for about 7 months but I've only been working out for 3 of those months & I'm finally starting to see results from it," he wrote on Instagram. Although that was a big accomplish, Baltierra's ongoing mental health struggles has not only caused his weight to fluctuate but also unfortunately affected his fitness journey. "If I want my kids to be happy and healthy, their parents have to be happy and healthy," the television personality said during an interview with E! News.
However, Baltierra is proving he can overcome anything and has fans in awe of his latest transformation.
Tyler Baltierra shows off his new body after losing 24 pounds
Tyler Baltierra is coming in hot. The MTV reality star shared a before-and-after photo of his major weight-loss transformation on Instagram and he's super excited about his results. Baltierra began bulking earlier this year, and once he reached his goal weight of 204 pounds in March, he then started the cutting process. The "Conquering Chaos" author now weighs 179 after losing 24 pounds and gaining a whole lot of muscle.
"I still have a long way to go until I reach my ultimate goal, but I promised myself that I would post more about my fitness journey, because It helps keep me accountable & I get questions about it from you guys all the time," Baltierra wrote in his caption. "It makes me even more pumped to see how the next cut goes after I'm done bulking again."
Not only was Baltierra ecstatic at how far he has come, but so were his fans. "Way to go I know you did this for yourself and you should be proud but to also be healthier for your beautiful ladies," one user commented. "I'm just proud of the fact that you work on yourself... Be it physical or mental. It takes effort to try to better yourself," another wrote.