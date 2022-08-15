Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Reveals Head-Turning Transformation

Tyler Baltierra is no stranger to the screen and has always been open about his journey as a father, husband, and son. According to Us Weekly, Baltierra and his partner Catelynn Lowell first starred on "16 & Pregnant" in 2009 before becoming regular cast members on "Teen Mom" and "Teen Mom OG." For more than a decade, the reality star has been very candid about the struggles he's faced in his relationship, giving up his first daughter Carly for adoption, his battle with depression, and even documented his weight-loss journey.

On September 27, 2018, the "Teen Mom" star shared a motivational before-and-after photo of himself going from 208 to 165 pounds. "I've been eating healthy for about 7 months but I've only been working out for 3 of those months & I'm finally starting to see results from it," he wrote on Instagram. Although that was a big accomplish, Baltierra's ongoing mental health struggles has not only caused his weight to fluctuate but also unfortunately affected his fitness journey. "If I want my kids to be happy and healthy, their parents have to be happy and healthy," the television personality said during an interview with E! News.

However, Baltierra is proving he can overcome anything and has fans in awe of his latest transformation.