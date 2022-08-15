Madison LeCroy Reveals Where She Really Stands With Her Southern Charm Co-Stars

"Southern Charm's" Madison LeCroy has been the center of the drama, as it was rumored that she was hooking up with former Major League Baseball player Alex Rodriguez after going through a very public breakup with her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll, per Us Weekly. During the Season 7 reunion, it was claimed that the hairstylist went to Miami to "f*** an ex-MLB player." But LeCroy set the record straight, saying she received direct messages from the former Yankee, but never met him.

Kathryn Dennis and Kroll's new girlfriend Olivia Flowers had something to say about the comments the salon owner has been saying. After claiming that LeCroy had been texting Kroll to make amends on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen, she stated that the hairstylist has been on a "shade tour." "She's been on a world tour since A-Rod came out," Dennis added.

LeCroy doesn't seem to care about the jabs Dennis and Flowers have made about her, as she's focusing on her relationship with her fiance, Brett Randle. "He just makes me want to be a better person," she told People in July. "It's refreshing to be with someone like that. And refreshing to feel like I'm not so mean and toxic on the show." It seems that this attitude has helped her throughout her time on reality television.