Lawyer Warns Potential Criminal Case Against Alec Baldwin Might Not Come Easy - Exclusive

Ever since cinematographer Halyna Hutchins got fatally shot on the set of the movie "Rust" back in October, people have been wondering how much legal jeopardy Alec Baldwin — who was holding the gun — is currently facing. Baldwin told George Stephanopoulos in an ABC News interview that he never pulled the trigger, but an FBI forensic analysis released in August found the actor must have pulled the trigger for the gun to fire, per ABC News.

Los Angeles personal injury attorney Miguel Custodio, of Custodio & Dubey, told Nicki Swift that the FBI's findings spell potential criminal liability for Baldwin. Custodio said that because the "Rust" set seemed to be in a state of "chaos" when it came to the safe handling of weapons and ammo, Baldwin could be facing manslaughter charges. "He may be made an example of, which would result in filing some criminal charges against him," Custodio told Nicki Swift.

However, another Los Angeles attorney now tells Nicki Swift he thinks making a criminal case against Baldwin would be very difficult. "As far as the new information that Baldwin pulled the trigger, I don't think these new facts materially affect the criminal investigation," expert entertainment lawyer Tre Lovell says. "To demonstrate involuntary manslaughter, the state has to prove that Baldwin was either reckless or criminally negligent." So, what else did Lovell share?