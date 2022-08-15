Michelle Branch Takes Her Split With Patrick Carney To The Next Level

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney's relationship went from match made in music heaven to complete disaster in a matter of days. Branch and The Black Keys drummer graced the pop-alternative music scene together since 2015, when they met at a Grammy event, according to Entertainment Weekly. "He was like, 'Where have you been?'" she said. The two immediately began to put their creative powers to good use, combining their romantic and artistic lives into one. Together, Branch — whose collab with Santana earned her a Grammy in 2002 — and Carney developed her third solo album, "Hopeless Romantic," her first since 2003.

The "Everywhere" singer's relationship with Carney gave her the extra push she needed to deliver what fans what been expecting for a long time. "It was the first time that someone pushed me to figure it all out on my own," she told EW. As their careers evolved, so did their love. In July 2017, Branch announced their engagement on Instagram. Before they could tie the knot, Branch and Carney welcomed a son in August 2018, his first and her second, as she also shares a daughter with ex-husband Teddy Landau, People reported.

After deciding to postpone their nuptials because of the pregnancy, they eventually sealed the deal in an April 2019 ceremony held in New Orleans, according to People. But their seven-year relationship came crashing down in August amid cheating allegations and an arrest. Now, Branch is taking the necessary steps to put a final end to their woes.