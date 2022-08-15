Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Has Sad Relationship News
Actor and heartthrob Liam Hemsworth thought he found "the one" in Miley Cyrus. The two met on the set of Nicholas Sparks' "The Last Song" and confirmed their relationship by going to the premiere as a couple, per Showbiz CheatSheet. The pair split in 2013, but stayed in touch, allowing them to reconcile in 2016. In 2018, the Hemsworth brother and the "Hannah Montana" star got married, but split about eight months later.
"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a representative of the singer told Entertainment Tonight in August 2019. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers." The rep added that they still plan to raise their fur babies together amid the breakup.
Cyrus spoke out about her split with the "The Hunger Games" actor in December 2020, saying their house burning down in the California wildfires took a big toll on their relationship. "I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him," she said on "The Howard Stern Show" (via E! News). She mentioned she still loves Hemsworth, but she also admitted there was "too much conflict" between them which added to the stress. Hemsworth then moved on to model Gabriella Brooks.
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks call it quits
"The Hunger Games" actor Liam Hemsworth and model Gabriella Brooks were first spotted as a public couple in 2019. Pictures of Brooks meeting Hemsworth's parents surfaced a little bit before his divorce with Miley Cyrus was finalized, per People. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor confirmed that he and Brooks were quarantining together in Australia. Fans were able to follow their relationship with a series of walks on the beach and photographed dates.
"[Liam] feels more at home with Gabriella than he did with Miley [Cyrus] and feels like he can be his complete self without any drama," a source told Us Weekly in March 2020. "They are very happy together and it's comfortable and easy." The insider also mentioned that Brooks helped the Hemsworth brother "boost his confidence" after his divorce with Cyrus.
But it seems that the relationship didn't last. After almost three years of being a couple, the actor and the model called it quits, per In Touch. A source told the media outlet that they broke up a "couple months ago," and that it was Hemsworth's decision to split due to a work schedule that has gotten busier since things are opening up more. Although the model is reportedly "heartbroken" over the breakup, we hope that the two stay friendly.