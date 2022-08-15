Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Has Sad Relationship News

Actor and heartthrob Liam Hemsworth thought he found "the one" in Miley Cyrus. The two met on the set of Nicholas Sparks' "The Last Song" and confirmed their relationship by going to the premiere as a couple, per Showbiz CheatSheet. The pair split in 2013, but stayed in touch, allowing them to reconcile in 2016. In 2018, the Hemsworth brother and the "Hannah Montana" star got married, but split about eight months later.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a representative of the singer told Entertainment Tonight in August 2019. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers." The rep added that they still plan to raise their fur babies together amid the breakup.

Cyrus spoke out about her split with the "The Hunger Games" actor in December 2020, saying their house burning down in the California wildfires took a big toll on their relationship. "I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him," she said on "The Howard Stern Show" (via E! News). She mentioned she still loves Hemsworth, but she also admitted there was "too much conflict" between them which added to the stress. Hemsworth then moved on to model Gabriella Brooks.