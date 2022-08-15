Amber Heard Makes Major Change Ahead Of Johnny Depp Appeal

Amber Heard recently filed an appeal for the verdict of her trial with Johnny Depp after she lost to the actor and was ordered to pay nearly $10 million in damages, per Entertainment Weekly. In Heard's appeal to the court, her legal team claimed the "court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment." They told Entertainment Weekly that they were aware the appeal would cause drama on social media, but that they were fighting for "fairness and justice."

Heard released a statement on Instagram following the verdict and said, "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband." It was clear she and her legal team were focused on filing an appeal and working together to achieve some sort of future victory.

Her lawyer, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, told "CBS Mornings" that she believed social media played a major role in Heard's loss to Depp. Bredehoft revealed that she wished her team did some things differently during the trial, but that the outcome was ultimately out of their control. However, Heard may not agree with that statement because she just made a huge change before her appeal truly takes off.