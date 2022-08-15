Kellan Lutz's Family Officially Just Got Bigger
The following article discusses pregnancy loss.
After Kellan Lutz found his one in Brittany Gonzales, he quickly became eager to start his journey into fatherhood. "I'm very much looking forward to playing the dad roles and having a child," he told Wonderwall in February 2018. The "Twilight" alum was in no rush, though. "In a couple years, we'll start having some kids." Lutz proposed to Gonzales in October 2017, People reported. Over that, Lutz was clearly in a rush.
A month later, Lutz and Gonzales were a married couple, as she shared on Instagram. "I'm most grateful for is that I get to do life's adventures with this guy aka my HUSBAND for the rest of our lives!!!!!" she captioned a Thanksgiving post that included a photo of the couple showing off wedding bands and "Mr. and Mrs." passport holders. Lutz wanted to soak up that time before expanding their family. "We're just enjoying married life right now, but I can't wait. One day!" he told Wonderwall. He even opened about how many children he hoped to have. "I really see myself having two boys and one girl, so if that happened, that'd be really awesome."
In February 2021, Lutz and Gonzales welcomed their first child, she announced on Instagram. The experience was everything Lutz hoped it would be. "Fatherhood ROCKS! Love our baby girl ASHTYN so much!" he raved on Instagram the following June. Gonzales clearly felt the same, as the couple waited almost no time at all before expanding their brood.
Kellan Lutz and Brittany Gonzales welcomed a baby boy
The Lutz clan just grew by one member on August 10, Kellan Lutz and Brittany Gonzales announced in an August 15 Instagram post. Shared to both of their pages, Lutz and Gonzales celebrated the birth of their second child, a baby boy named Kasen Lane, by uploading a collage of black-and-white snaps taken at the hospital.
"This big boy eats around the clock and is gearing up to be built like Hercules like his daddy," the caption reads, referring Lutz's role in the 2014 "The Legend of Hercules." The entire family had been eagerly anticipating the big day, especially Kasen's older sister. "Waiting for baby brother to come to share bunnies with," Lutz captioned an August 6 Instagram post that showed Ashtyn looking out the window with an expectant look on her face.
But Lutz and Gonzales' path into becoming parents of two was no walk in the park. After announcing they were expecting a baby in November 2019, the couple suffered a loss late into the pregnancy. "Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level but Grateful for these past 6 months and the journey itself," Lutz shared on Instagram in February 2020. When Gonzales gave birth to Ashtyn, she honored the girl they'd lost the previous year. "This time last year was literally winter for our souls only to be met one year later with the brightest sunshine," she captioned the Instagram post, showing she's eager to keep her first girl's memory alive.