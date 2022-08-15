Kellan Lutz's Family Officially Just Got Bigger

The following article discusses pregnancy loss.

After Kellan Lutz found his one in Brittany Gonzales, he quickly became eager to start his journey into fatherhood. "I'm very much looking forward to playing the dad roles and having a child," he told Wonderwall in February 2018. The "Twilight" alum was in no rush, though. "In a couple years, we'll start having some kids." Lutz proposed to Gonzales in October 2017, People reported. Over that, Lutz was clearly in a rush.

A month later, Lutz and Gonzales were a married couple, as she shared on Instagram. "I'm most grateful for is that I get to do life's adventures with this guy aka my HUSBAND for the rest of our lives!!!!!" she captioned a Thanksgiving post that included a photo of the couple showing off wedding bands and "Mr. and Mrs." passport holders. Lutz wanted to soak up that time before expanding their family. "We're just enjoying married life right now, but I can't wait. One day!" he told Wonderwall. He even opened about how many children he hoped to have. "I really see myself having two boys and one girl, so if that happened, that'd be really awesome."

In February 2021, Lutz and Gonzales welcomed their first child, she announced on Instagram. The experience was everything Lutz hoped it would be. "Fatherhood ROCKS! Love our baby girl ASHTYN so much!" he raved on Instagram the following June. Gonzales clearly felt the same, as the couple waited almost no time at all before expanding their brood.