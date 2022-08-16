Who Did Anne Heche Want To Play Her In A Biopic?

In a sad twist of fate, Anne Heche revealed around eight months before she died that she'd picked out who she'd like to portray her in a biopic. The star shared her decision on "Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef," with the "Six Days, Seven Nights" star revealing she had her eye on Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell. "The two of them share a personality ability to face the world the way that I would want, that I feel like I have and would want portrayed," Heche explained, noting she felt both would also be able to capture her sense of humor.

Heche went on to praise Cyrus' transition from Disney darling to the grown up star she is today, while noting Bell actually played her daughter in the 2004 movie "Gracie's Choice." "I see myself a lot in her," she said of Bell. "I don't think it was any mistake that I played her mom, and I want her to play me."

Heche has been pretty open about her difficult life, including her troubled childhood that caused her to escape to a world she made up in her head. "I called my other personality Celestia. I believed I was from that world. I believed I was from another planet. I think I was insane," she explained on "ABC News" in 2001, claiming she has been sexually abused by her father and later turned to drugs and alcohol to number her pain.

