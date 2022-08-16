Who Did Anne Heche Want To Play Her In A Biopic?
Anne Heche no doubt dealt with a lot in her life, which was sadly cut all too short. The actor tragically died in August following a fiery car crash after she plowed into a home, before being put on life support until her organs were donated to someone in need, per Sky News. Plenty of touching tributes have poured in for the star since, including an emotional video message shared to Instagram from her former husband, Coleman "Coley" Laffoon, and a sweet tribute from their son, Homer. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness," Homer said in a statement issued to People. "Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."
It's pretty common for filmmakers to pay their own tributes to big stars like Heche via documentaries and movies ("Elvis," "Respect," and "Rocketman" are just a few that spring to mind) and, though there's not yet been any public announcement about a project based on her life, it sounds like the actor had ideas on who could accurately portray her struggles. A-List ideas, in fact.
Anne Heche had her portrayer picked out
In a sad twist of fate, Anne Heche revealed around eight months before she died that she'd picked out who she'd like to portray her in a biopic. The star shared her decision on "Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef," with the "Six Days, Seven Nights" star revealing she had her eye on Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell. "The two of them share a personality ability to face the world the way that I would want, that I feel like I have and would want portrayed," Heche explained, noting she felt both would also be able to capture her sense of humor.
Heche went on to praise Cyrus' transition from Disney darling to the grown up star she is today, while noting Bell actually played her daughter in the 2004 movie "Gracie's Choice." "I see myself a lot in her," she said of Bell. "I don't think it was any mistake that I played her mom, and I want her to play me."
Heche has been pretty open about her difficult life, including her troubled childhood that caused her to escape to a world she made up in her head. "I called my other personality Celestia. I believed I was from that world. I believed I was from another planet. I think I was insane," she explained on "ABC News" in 2001, claiming she has been sexually abused by her father and later turned to drugs and alcohol to number her pain.
