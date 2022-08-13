Anne Heche's Ex-Husband Coley Laffoon Shares Vulnerable Video Addressing Her Death
Anne Heche's former husband is speaking candidly about her death after it was confirmed the actor had passed away on August 12 after going into a coma following a horrific car crash a few days prior. Heche died aged 53, with People confirming the sad news via a statement from her rep which announced the star was still on life support in order to donate her organs.
The news of her death came after Heche's rep told People on August 11 that she wasn't expected to pull through in the wake of the tragic accident. "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition," her rep confirmed, referring to the star's horrific car crash that saw her plow into a home. TMZ reported that the star actually crashed her vehicle twice on that fateful day, with the final, fatal incident seeing her car ignite in flames. Sources later claimed to TMZ that Heche was allegedly under the influence of drugs at the time of the crashes, though the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to People after Heche's death that the accident was no longer being investigated because of her passing.
Naturally, the final few days of Heche's life were extremely difficult for those who knew her, and Coleman "Coley" Laffoon is sharing how the star's nearest and dearest have really been doing.
The Laffoon family's tributes to Anne Heche
Coleman "Coley" Laffoon took to Instagram on August 12, sharing how his son, Homer, has been coping with the tragedy surrounding his mom Anne Heche's death. "He is strong and he is going to be okay. And for all those people checking in, thank you. It's hard for me, it's hard for our family, it's hard for Homer but we've got each other and we have a lot of support and we are going to be okay," Coley shared, noting that he believes Heche is now free from her demons. He also shared sweet words for his former wife, telling his followers, "She was brave and fearless, loved really hard and was never afraid to let us know what she thinks and what she believed in," before sharing a touching goodbye message to the mother of his son.
Heche clearly had a great relationship with her former husband and his family, as Coley's wife, Alexi Laffoon, and their daughter, Emmylou, also paid tribute to the late actor. Alexi shared a photo of a card on Instagram that Emmylou had created for Homer's mom, revealing in the caption how she and Heche bonded over being moms as Heche always supported her being Homer's stepmom.
Heche and Coley were married between 2001 and 2007, following her high-profile romance with Ellen DeGeneres. Coley was the one to file for divorce, per People, around a month after it was confirmed he and Heche had separated.
