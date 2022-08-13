Anne Heche's Ex-Husband Coley Laffoon Shares Vulnerable Video Addressing Her Death

Coleman "Coley" Laffoon took to Instagram on August 12, sharing how his son, Homer, has been coping with the tragedy surrounding his mom Anne Heche's death. "He is strong and he is going to be okay. And for all those people checking in, thank you. It's hard for me, it's hard for our family, it's hard for Homer but we've got each other and we have a lot of support and we are going to be okay," Coley shared, noting that he believes Heche is now free from her demons. He also shared sweet words for his former wife, telling his followers, "She was brave and fearless, loved really hard and was never afraid to let us know what she thinks and what she believed in," before sharing a touching goodbye message to the mother of his son.

Heche clearly had a great relationship with her former husband and his family, as Coley's wife, Alexi Laffoon, and their daughter, Emmylou, also paid tribute to the late actor. Alexi shared a photo of a card on Instagram that Emmylou had created for Homer's mom, revealing in the caption how she and Heche bonded over being moms as Heche always supported her being Homer's stepmom.

Heche and Coley were married between 2001 and 2007, following her high-profile romance with Ellen DeGeneres. Coley was the one to file for divorce, per People, around a month after it was confirmed he and Heche had separated.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).