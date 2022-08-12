Anne Heche's Son Homer Issues Heartbreaking Statement On Mom's Death

Anne Heche's son Homer described the turmoil he, his brother and their families have endured between Anne Heche's accident and her death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," he said in a statement, according to People. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." Homer also shared his wishes for Heche in what's to come. "Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom," he added.

The outpouring of support he has received is what kept him going, he noted. "I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time," he said. "Rest In Peace Mom, I love you."

Heche loved being a mother. "The miracle of life for a mother is just dumbfounding," she told People in 2009. In fact, her only hope for this life was to leave a positive mark on Homer and Atlas, she told Access Hollywood in 2017. "Hopefully I made my children happy and gave them a life that they love," she said. Heche often expressed her love for her children on Instagram. In March, she marked Homer's 20th and Atlas's 13th birthdays while musing about the Russo-Ukrainian War. "I shared my tears last night. Today I celebrate both of my sons," she captioned the post.