Anne Heche's Son Homer Issues Heartbreaking Statement On Mom's Death
Family, friends and fans continue to mourn the tragic death of Anne Heche. The actor, who rose to prominence in the late '80s on the soap opera "Another World" and continued to garner prominence on the silver screen with "Donnie Brasco" and "Volcano," was declared legally dead on August 12, a week after being involved in a car accident, according to People. She was 53. Heche remains on life support while medical staff attempt to find potential recipients for her organs. "It has long been her choice to donate her organs," her rep told People on August.
The entertainment community has been paying tribute to Heche for days, including her exes. Ellen DeGeneres, who dated Heche in the late '90s, extended her solidarity to her loved ones. "This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love," she tweeted. Heche's ex-husband, Coley Laffoon, expressed sadness at her untimely death. "It's important to remember the real love in the best times. Thank you Anne. Peace on your journey," he wrote on Instagram. Similarly, her most recent ex, James Tupper, paid tribute to Heche on his Instagram. "Love you forever," he captioned a color-washed photo of Heche.
Heche had two sons, one with Laffoon and one with Tupper: Homer, born in 2002, and Atlas, born in 2009. Now, her eldest's recent statement gives insight into the family's heartbreaking week.
Homer hopes Anne Heche is 'free from pain'
Anne Heche's son Homer described the turmoil he, his brother and their families have endured between Anne Heche's accident and her death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," he said in a statement, according to People. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." Homer also shared his wishes for Heche in what's to come. "Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom," he added.
The outpouring of support he has received is what kept him going, he noted. "I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time," he said. "Rest In Peace Mom, I love you."
Heche loved being a mother. "The miracle of life for a mother is just dumbfounding," she told People in 2009. In fact, her only hope for this life was to leave a positive mark on Homer and Atlas, she told Access Hollywood in 2017. "Hopefully I made my children happy and gave them a life that they love," she said. Heche often expressed her love for her children on Instagram. In March, she marked Homer's 20th and Atlas's 13th birthdays while musing about the Russo-Ukrainian War. "I shared my tears last night. Today I celebrate both of my sons," she captioned the post.