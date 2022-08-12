James Tupper Pens Emotional Message To Ex Anne Heche On Instagram

Anne Heche and James Tupper were together for just over a decade after meeting on the set of the show "Men In Trees" in 2016. The couple never tied the knot, but had a son, Atlas Heche Tupper, together. In 2017, the pair called it quits, and at first it appeared the separation would be amicable. Originally in 2018, Heche requested "reasonable visitation" for joint custody of their son, per Us Weekly. Unfortunately, the breakup turned tense, and by 2020, the former couple was in a legal dispute over assets and child custody.

In 2019, tension between the "Donnie Brasco" star and her ex hit an all-time high. Heche filed court documents alleging that Tupper changed the access code to the home they shared, but split their time with alternating weekends. Not only did Heche accuse Tupper of locking her out, but she also alleged that he squandered $450,000 of their joint savings. "James had used the designated separate account like a personal ATM machine," Heche claimed in court documents, per Radar Online. Those accusations upset the "Revenge" actor. "I truly do not understand this drama and hope it isn't linked to extended drug use," he said at the time.

Following Heche's fiery car crash, a rep announced on August 11, "She is not expected to survive." This led Tupper to move past the tumultuous breakup and post a moving tribute to his ex, whose tragic death was announced on August 12.