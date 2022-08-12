James Tupper Pens Emotional Message To Ex Anne Heche On Instagram
Anne Heche and James Tupper were together for just over a decade after meeting on the set of the show "Men In Trees" in 2016. The couple never tied the knot, but had a son, Atlas Heche Tupper, together. In 2017, the pair called it quits, and at first it appeared the separation would be amicable. Originally in 2018, Heche requested "reasonable visitation" for joint custody of their son, per Us Weekly. Unfortunately, the breakup turned tense, and by 2020, the former couple was in a legal dispute over assets and child custody.
In 2019, tension between the "Donnie Brasco" star and her ex hit an all-time high. Heche filed court documents alleging that Tupper changed the access code to the home they shared, but split their time with alternating weekends. Not only did Heche accuse Tupper of locking her out, but she also alleged that he squandered $450,000 of their joint savings. "James had used the designated separate account like a personal ATM machine," Heche claimed in court documents, per Radar Online. Those accusations upset the "Revenge" actor. "I truly do not understand this drama and hope it isn't linked to extended drug use," he said at the time.
Following Heche's fiery car crash, a rep announced on August 11, "She is not expected to survive." This led Tupper to move past the tumultuous breakup and post a moving tribute to his ex, whose tragic death was announced on August 12.
James Tupper's loving words for Anne Heche
On August 12, after it was announced that Anne Heche would be taken off life support, James Tupper posted an understated, but touching, tribute to his former long-time partner. The "Big Little Lies" actor uploaded a photo of Heche to Instagram that was color-washed, and added "love you forever" in the caption, alongside a broken heart emoji. Friends and fans alike flocked to the comment section to offer condolences to Tupper. "I'm so sorry for your loss James ... sending so much love and prayers to you and yours," one follower wrote. "I am so deeply sorry James Anne's such a strong light loving talented powerful human being," another added.
That was not Tupper's only Instagram tribute to his ex. A day after Heche's car crash, the "Grey's Anatomy" actor uploaded a snap of Heche posing with their son, Atlas Heche Tupper. "Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight anneheche ... we love you," Tupper wrote in the caption.
Although the former couple had a contentious breakup that saw them embroiled in a legal battle, the pair had a lovely start to their relationship. The actors famously met working on the series "Men In Trees," where finding on-set romance came as a surprise to both of them. "It was unexpected," Tupper told Access in 2007. "I'd heard a lot of things about Anne like everybody else and I came up here keeping my mind open and found this wonderful, hardworking, beautiful woman," he added.