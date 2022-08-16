Will Smith Emerges From Oscars Fallout With New State Of Mind

Pretty much everyone wants to know what the heck has been going on with Will Smith ever since the slap heard around the world in March. In case you needed a bit of a refresher, Will slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith's bald head and then yelled expletives at "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star as he returned to his seat.

Will was banned from the Oscars for 10 years as a result of the incident and has apologized multiple times since then, including in a lengthy video shared to YouTube in late July. In that clip, Will explained that he hadn't yet sat down with Rock to discuss what happened, but claimed he had given the comedian the opportunity. "The message that came back is that [Rock is] not ready to talk. And when he is, he will reach out," Will said. "So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Two weeks after that came Will and Jada's first public appearance since the super dramatic incident. The couple were spotted on what appeared to be a date night in Malibu, with Will giving paparazzi a thumbs up as Jada hung on to his belt loop as they walked together. He seemed in good spirits, but how is Will really feeling after all the drama and backlash?