Did Shannen Doherty And Tori Spelling Feud On The Set Of 90210?

Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling were original cast members of "Beverly Hills, 90210," an edgy high school soap opera that chronicled the dramatic, self-indulgent lives of Beverly Hills' glamorous teens. The show, which spanned 10 seasons (1990-2000) and touched on every hot-button 90's teen issue, but the cast's real-life interactions including hook-ups, brawls, and heavy partying (per E! News) easily rivaled their onscreen dramatics. Most notable were the rumors of a rivalry between Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh, and Spelling, the daughter of producer Aaron Spelling, who played Donna Martin.

However, Spelling revealed ahead of 2019's "BH90210" reboot that there were no personal issues between her and Doherty. "We were really close on the show," Spelling said during her "Daddy Issues" podcast (via USA Today). "She was one of my best friends. And then when she left the show, there (were) all these press things that came out, like, this rivalry, and it was never with us. But the press makes what they want." Spelling also explained why they never put effort into refuting the rumors of a feud, stating that the cast was told to not say anything and just wait for things to go away. Spelling also stated she'd recently seen Doherty and that she was a great person.

There is more to the story, however. Despite Spelling's assertion that everything was roses and sunshine, she did influence Doherty's post-Season-4 departure. Here's a little more about what went down with the two former teen stars.