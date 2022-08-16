The Tragic Death Of Comedian Teddy Ray

On August 12, Comedy Central confirmed the death of 32-year-old comic Teddy Ray in a tweet. "Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer," they wrote. "He will be deeply missed by the entire comedy community." The outlet was quickly proven right, as comedians from Desus Nice to Quinta Brunson began expressing their devastation over the loss.

Fans also spoke out, noting that some of Ray's most iconic lines — like "double cheeked up" — will remain a part of our collective vocabulary. As recapped by Variety, Ray had an accomplished career, filled with many coveted gigs. He made appearances on several Comedy Central productions, as well as MTV's "Wild 'N Out." All Def Digital often cast Ray in their YouTube comedy sketches, and many fans are already missing his cameos. "I watched so much All Def content over the last few years and looked forward to the episodes w Teddy on it," said one.

Others, however, noted that very little information or details were available about Ray's death, and used it to fuel their heartbroken denial. "I'm not accepting the Teddy Ray news until I see a source," wrote one. Now, we've learned a bit more about the tragic, premature death of the comedian.