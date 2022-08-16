Zoë Kravitz Reveals What She Suspected About Channing Tatum Before They Met

In a new interview with the WSJ. Magazine, Zoe Kravitz said that she knew what Channing Tatum was like before she even had the opportunity to meet him. As fans already know, Tatum stars in Kravitz's new directorial debut, per IMDb. Explaining how she didn't want to cast another "boy next door" Hollywood type, Kravitz said, "I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that. That's why I was drawn to him and I wanted to meet with him. And I was right."

When asked about what kind of person Tatum is behind closed doors, Kravitz admitted that she was happy that her new movie brought them close together. She said, "I guess what I'll say is when you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you're kind of sharing all of yourself."

To us, it sounds as though Kravitz certainly has it made with Tatum as she gets to see him shine bright both personally and professionally speaking. Some ladies have all the luck, right?