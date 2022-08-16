Hoda Kotb Gets Honest About Moving On After Joel Schiffman Split

After nearly nine years together, "Today Show" co-host Hoda Kotb announced the end of her nearly nine-year relationship with Joel Schiffman. Kotb and Schiffman reportedly met at a book signing in 2013. "It was one of those events they ask us to speak at, and it was pouring rain, and it was a bunch of Wall Street guys. I didn't even want to go," Kotb said during an appearance on "Bethenny." "And this guy walks up, and he's like, 'I'll take a book.' And I was like, 'Who do you want me to write it to? Your girlfriend, your wife, your aunt?' And he goes, 'Write it to me.'" Kotb was flattered by his interest, and that night was the beginning of a long relationship with Schiffman.

After nearly six years together, Kotb and Schiffman got engaged in 2019 and, along the way — adopted two children, Hope and Hayley. However, by Christmas of 2020, Kotb had reportedly broken things off before even making it down the aisle, per Page Six. "Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays," she explained during an episode of "Today." "We decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple."

At the time, Kotb claimed that she and Schiffman just grew apart, but now, months later, she is opening up about what really happened behind closed doors, and what's going on with her dating life right now.