Kim Zolciak Her Breaks Silence On Daughter Ariana Biermann's Arrest
Kim Zolciak Biermann has been an outspoken star in the world of reality television for quite some time. After she appeared on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" from 2008 to 2012 (per IMDb) Kim's witty personality and sense of humor landed her a spinoff of her own titled "Don't be Tardy." Fans followed Kim, her husband Kroy Biermann, their six kids, and all of the crazy antics that ensued along the way.
Since she's been a bonafide reality star for years, Kim is no stranger to finding her and members of her family's names in the press quite often. In August, Kim's 20-year-old daughter, Ariana Biermann, came under fire after police in Atlanta placed her under arrest. On August 13, People reported that police ended up arresting her and her boyfriend, reality star Hudson McLeroy, after suspecting that Ariana was driving under the influence of alcohol. In turn, police arrested McLeroy for driving under the influence of alcohol, providing alcohol to a minor, and violating the conditions of his driver's permit which has strict prohibitions.
According to a police report obtained by People a few days after the arrest, police at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office claimed to smell alcohol on the 20-year-old's breath. They also stated that the reality star "had a noticeable sway" when they gave her a sobriety test. They charged her with "driving under the influence of alcohol, improper/erratic lane change, and underage possession/purchase of alcohol." But Kim vehemently denies these charges.
Kim Zolciak Biermann stands up for Ariana Biermann
Kim Zolciak Biermann broke her silence regarding her daughter, Ariana Biermann's arrest on August 16, and the mama bear in her is coming out! The star took to her Instagram stories to share her thoughts on the ordeal as she pleaded her daughter's innocence. "Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender," she wrote on the update. "When police arrived on the scene the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation of DUI for alcohol. Despite Ariana's constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired."
Kim continued, stating that while the officer claimed that Ariana was under the influence of alcohol, "she wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them." She also made sure to share that Ariana was not under the influence of alcohol or marijuana at the time of the arrest. However, Ariana did admit to using marijuana more than 24 hours before the arrest. Kim also said that she doesn't want to "litigate this case in the media."
As fans know, Kim and Ariana have a close relationship, and Kim regularly posts about her daughter on social media. In 2019, she shared a photo of herself and Ariana as she gushed about Ariana's 18th birthday. "I am so proud of you and the woman you have become. Your heart, kindness, generosity, constant willingness to help, determination, and drive doesn't go unnoticed!" she raved.