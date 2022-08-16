Kim Zolciak Her Breaks Silence On Daughter Ariana Biermann's Arrest

Kim Zolciak Biermann has been an outspoken star in the world of reality television for quite some time. After she appeared on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" from 2008 to 2012 (per IMDb) Kim's witty personality and sense of humor landed her a spinoff of her own titled "Don't be Tardy." Fans followed Kim, her husband Kroy Biermann, their six kids, and all of the crazy antics that ensued along the way.

Since she's been a bonafide reality star for years, Kim is no stranger to finding her and members of her family's names in the press quite often. In August, Kim's 20-year-old daughter, Ariana Biermann, came under fire after police in Atlanta placed her under arrest. On August 13, People reported that police ended up arresting her and her boyfriend, reality star Hudson McLeroy, after suspecting that Ariana was driving under the influence of alcohol. In turn, police arrested McLeroy for driving under the influence of alcohol, providing alcohol to a minor, and violating the conditions of his driver's permit which has strict prohibitions.

According to a police report obtained by People a few days after the arrest, police at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office claimed to smell alcohol on the 20-year-old's breath. They also stated that the reality star "had a noticeable sway" when they gave her a sobriety test. They charged her with "driving under the influence of alcohol, improper/erratic lane change, and underage possession/purchase of alcohol." But Kim vehemently denies these charges.