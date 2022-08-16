Machine Gun Kelly Won't Stop Getting Injured On Tour
Machine Gun Kelly has proved that he is tougher than most when it comes to getting bumped and bruised. In June, the "Emo Girl" rocker made headlines after Kelly happily smashed a champagne glass on his head. The singer — who was celebrating after performing a sold-out concert at Madison Square Garden — later explained the bloody incident and revealed that he was simply making a toast. "You know when you clink a champagne glass with a fork to kind of [get everyone's attention]? Yeah, well, I didn't have a fork," Kelly said on "Late Night With Seth Meyers." "So I just clinked it on my head."
Nearly a month after Kelly's first gory incident, the rapper was nearly injured again at the Detroit stop of his "Mainstream Sellout Tour." Kelly — who uses a helicopter prop to carry himself to the stage — found himself dangling from a wobbling vessel in a frightening video posted to Twitter. Now, Kelly has found himself in another bloody situation, but he's once again proving that he can take quite a hit.
Warning: Graphic image ahead.
MGK smashed another glass on his head
Machine Gun Kelly had a wild night at the Cleveland stop of his tour, filled with blood, zip-lining, and potentially a huge fine. Kelly performed at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 12, and began the show by zip-lining across the football field. Later in the show, Kelly revealed to the crowd that he may be fined for extending the length of the concert. "You know what I say to that? 'I'm not stopping this show for sh*t," he said in a video posted to TikTok. He then chugs a glass of wine before smashing the glass on his head and yelling, "I'm rich b**ch." Following the performance, Kelly posted a series of videos to his Instagram Story (via ET), appearing to relish in the moment. "Oh, my God, Cleveland. That was f**king insane," he said.
While it may appear as if Kelly's time in his home state was chaotic, the rapper was also honored by the city of Cleveland hours before his show kicked off. During a press conference at Kelly's coffee shop, 27 Club Coffee Co., mayor Justin Bibb declared August 13 Machine Gun Kelly Day in Cleveland.
However, not every stop on Kelly's tour was as welcoming. In Nebraska, the rockstar was the intended target of vandalism. Per images obtained by TMZ, Kelly's red tour bus was tagged with a homophobic slur and a poorly illustrated penis. Per the outlet, Kelly took to Instagram to put the perps on blast, mocking them and telling them they messed with the "wrong" tour bus.