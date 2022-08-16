Machine Gun Kelly Won't Stop Getting Injured On Tour

Machine Gun Kelly had a wild night at the Cleveland stop of his tour, filled with blood, zip-lining, and potentially a huge fine. Kelly performed at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 12, and began the show by zip-lining across the football field. Later in the show, Kelly revealed to the crowd that he may be fined for extending the length of the concert. "You know what I say to that? 'I'm not stopping this show for sh*t," he said in a video posted to TikTok. He then chugs a glass of wine before smashing the glass on his head and yelling, "I'm rich b**ch." Following the performance, Kelly posted a series of videos to his Instagram Story (via ET), appearing to relish in the moment. "Oh, my God, Cleveland. That was f**king insane," he said.

While it may appear as if Kelly's time in his home state was chaotic, the rapper was also honored by the city of Cleveland hours before his show kicked off. During a press conference at Kelly's coffee shop, 27 Club Coffee Co., mayor Justin Bibb declared August 13 Machine Gun Kelly Day in Cleveland.

However, not every stop on Kelly's tour was as welcoming. In Nebraska, the rockstar was the intended target of vandalism. Per images obtained by TMZ, Kelly's red tour bus was tagged with a homophobic slur and a poorly illustrated penis. Per the outlet, Kelly took to Instagram to put the perps on blast, mocking them and telling them they messed with the "wrong" tour bus.