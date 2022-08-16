This Celeb Stunned Steve Harvey With NSFW Family Feud Answer

Famous game show "Family Feud" has given viewers some good laughs over the years. For example, a woman answered hilariously during a sudden death round question in a 2020 episode of "Family Feud Canada." When asked what Popeye's favorite food was, the woman immediately buzzed in and confidently said "chicken," referring to the fried chicken restaurant Popeyes. The answer, as well as the woman's reaction at the end went viral.

"The answer that's up there is not going to go viral," Steve Harvey, the host of "Family Feud" told People in July. "It's the one that is not up there that's going to go viral." The host also mentioned that he usually knows when an answer will be trending the next day. "I tell people all the time: 'You're going to be on YouTube,'" he added. "I know the moments."

Those moments are what viewers live for, though. Laughter could come from the funny answers, the reaction from Harvey, or a combination of both. And sometimes, the funny answer could come from the contestant that is least expected to give it.