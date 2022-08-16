How Chris Pratt Stood Up For Bryce Dallas Howard's Career

Ever since Bryce Dallas Howard ran from dinosaurs in high heels, her "Jurassic World" character Claire Dearing has faced criticism with the Daily Beast calling the film a "sexist mess." Beginning the trilogy as a high-level executive at the prehistoric theme park, she was initially portrayed as cold for prioritizing her career over becoming a mother. It seems as though some of the attitudes surrounding Claire in the writer's room may have crept into Howard's treatment in real life.

Upon the trilogy's recent conclusion with "Jurassic World Dominion," Howard spoke with Insider about the pay disparity between herself and co-star Chris Pratt. While Variety reported in 2018 that she was paid $2 million less than Pratt for the franchise's second installment, "Fallen Kingdom," Howard has since revealed that the gap was much larger: "When I started negotiating for 'Jurassic,' it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set" (via Insider).

Although Pratt's name has become synonymous with the "Jurassic World" movies, Howard still has a point in bringing up the gap. They had roughly the same screen time, and Howard's resume is just as impressive. Beyond "Jurassic World," Howard has appeared in the "Twilight" saga, "The Help," and "Black Mirror." Not to mention, like her famous father Ron Howard, she's also a director. Fortunately, Howard revealed that Pratt fully stood behind her and advocated for her to receive equal pay in other areas.