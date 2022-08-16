How Chris Pratt Stood Up For Bryce Dallas Howard's Career
Ever since Bryce Dallas Howard ran from dinosaurs in high heels, her "Jurassic World" character Claire Dearing has faced criticism with the Daily Beast calling the film a "sexist mess." Beginning the trilogy as a high-level executive at the prehistoric theme park, she was initially portrayed as cold for prioritizing her career over becoming a mother. It seems as though some of the attitudes surrounding Claire in the writer's room may have crept into Howard's treatment in real life.
Upon the trilogy's recent conclusion with "Jurassic World Dominion," Howard spoke with Insider about the pay disparity between herself and co-star Chris Pratt. While Variety reported in 2018 that she was paid $2 million less than Pratt for the franchise's second installment, "Fallen Kingdom," Howard has since revealed that the gap was much larger: "When I started negotiating for 'Jurassic,' it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set" (via Insider).
Although Pratt's name has become synonymous with the "Jurassic World" movies, Howard still has a point in bringing up the gap. They had roughly the same screen time, and Howard's resume is just as impressive. Beyond "Jurassic World," Howard has appeared in the "Twilight" saga, "The Help," and "Black Mirror." Not to mention, like her famous father Ron Howard, she's also a director. Fortunately, Howard revealed that Pratt fully stood behind her and advocated for her to receive equal pay in other areas.
Chris Pratt helped Bryce Dallas Howard get equal pay for spinoffs
Despite Chris Pratt's polarizing religious and political leanings, it's unlikely anyone will have a problem with him sticking up for his "Jurassic World" co-star. After Bryce Dallas Howard's contract for the franchise left her making millions less than him, he encouraged her to speak up and even joined the conversation himself. In an exclusive interview with Insider, Howard said "Whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn't been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, [Chris Pratt] literally told me: 'You guys don't even have to do anything. I'm gonna do all the negotiating. We're gonna be paid the same, and you don't have to think about this, Bryce.'"
In addition to the trilogy of "Jurassic World" films, the franchise has grown to include attractions at Universal theme parks, a series of video games, and other toys, games, and merchandise. The queues for the theme park rides, such as Jurassic World: The Ride, feature videos of Pratt and Howard in character. While Howard was unable to renegotiate her salary for the films, she managed to receive equal pay for these extracurricular activities. While she didn't reveal the exact amount, Howard thanked Pratt with a bold statement: "I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I've been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie."