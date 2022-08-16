Joe Jonas Comes Clean About His History Of Cosmetic Procedures

We're sure that Joe Jonas isn't the only dude who uses cosmetic injectables to keep his youthful appearance, but he is definitely one of the most open about it. "There were all these talks at one point, like, 'Oh, men can't do this or it's weird for guys to do that,' and I think there's a stigma that's fading, and I like that," Jonas told People in an interview. "Guys are more openly wearing makeup, and it's great to see. It's like, do whatever you want, you know? It's a beautiful generation that we're living in." Jonas proudly owned his cosmetic enhancements, saying, "I don't think it's necessarily something that we have to shy away from."

It's definitely true that it's becoming more broadly acceptable for men to have a little more fun with gender stereotypes than in years past. Take Brad Pitt wearing a skirt to the "Bullet Train" premiere in Berlin, explaining his fashion choice to Variety: "We're all going to die, so let's mess it up." Harry Styles is another musician who's become famous for his willingness to play around with feminine fashion. "I'll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women's clothes thinking they're amazing," he explained to Vogue in a 2020 interview.

Now perhaps injectables are the next frontier in outdated gender norms.