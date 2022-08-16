Hailey Bieber Teases Plans For Having Children With Justin

If she's not busy modeling for some of the biggest brands in the world, it seems like Hailey Bieber is spending a lot of time shutting down rumors about her marriage to Justin Bieber. It also seems like there's been a lot of speculation on whether or not Justin and Hailey are reading to have kids. In fact, one source close to the Biebers told Us Weekly back in December that the couple felt more than ready to start their own little family. The tipster said, "I could see a pregnancy announcement happening in the near future. Justin is more than ready. To him, he feels like it's one of his main purposes in life to be a dad. He can't wait and has wanted to be a father for a long time."

And while many months have past and a pregnancy announcement is yet to be made, Hailey is now making it no secret that she perhaps does have babies on the mind and in a big way, too. It definitely is a good thing that Justin is wanting to take the next step in his marriage, seeing how Hailey has this to say about it.