Hailey Bieber Teases Plans For Having Children With Justin
If she's not busy modeling for some of the biggest brands in the world, it seems like Hailey Bieber is spending a lot of time shutting down rumors about her marriage to Justin Bieber. It also seems like there's been a lot of speculation on whether or not Justin and Hailey are reading to have kids. In fact, one source close to the Biebers told Us Weekly back in December that the couple felt more than ready to start their own little family. The tipster said, "I could see a pregnancy announcement happening in the near future. Justin is more than ready. To him, he feels like it's one of his main purposes in life to be a dad. He can't wait and has wanted to be a father for a long time."
And while many months have past and a pregnancy announcement is yet to be made, Hailey is now making it no secret that she perhaps does have babies on the mind and in a big way, too. It definitely is a good thing that Justin is wanting to take the next step in his marriage, seeing how Hailey has this to say about it.
Hailey Bieber still has babies on the mind
Speaking to Harper's Bazaar in a new interview, Hailey Bieber says that her husband Justin Bieber is still the man that she rushes home to see each and every day. She told the publication, "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out. At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work."
Hailey also added, "I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work." Yet, her statement contrasts what she told The Wall Street Journal earlier this year when she said that she and Justin had no plans to get pregnant anytime soon. Interestingly enough, she also told Vogue Arabia in 2018, "I love kids and I can't wait to have my own. I would say that now, that's a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon."
Seeing how Justin and Hailey are clearly still in the extended honeymoon phase of their marriage, we'd say that there's no rush.