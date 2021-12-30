Are Justin And Hailey Bieber Ready For Kids?

Justin and Hailey Bieber may have their own baby, baby, baby real soon. Since the couple tied the knot in September 2018, many have wondered when they will start having children, or if they even want to have their own kids in the first place. But as it turns out, they do want to have little Biebers someday — it's just a matter of when.

Justin said that raising a family is part of the plan, but the time as to when they will do so ultimately remains up to Hailey. "I think it's up to Hailey because it's her body," the singer told "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in March 2020. "I am going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is wishing to push out. I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do."

In an interview with Vogue Italia that same year, Hailey said that she, too, wants to have children, but it's not her main priority at the moment. "The strange thing is that I've always wanted to have children early, but now that I'm married, I feel less of an urge," the model dished, via Billboard. "I am an ambitious girl with many projects. It will happen, but not now." But now, with 2022 looming, it seems the tides have turned. Justin and Hailey might be ready to welcome kids of their own.