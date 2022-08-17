The Cause Of General Hospital Star Lindsey Pearlman's Death Is Now Clear
The following article includes mentions of suicide.
Six months after her tragic passing, the cause of Lindsey Perlman's death has finally been revealed.
The "General Hospital" actor was found dead in a car near Hollywood's Runyon Canyon Park on February 18. She had been missing a few days prior, with the authorities embarking on a search to find her. On the morning of the 18th, the Los Angeles Police Department released a statement confirming her death. "Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue," they said at the time, per CNN, later confirming the individual to be Pearlman.
Pearlman's autopsy was completed a few days after she had been found dead, but the cause and manner of her death were kept largely under the wraps. Spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani told The New York Post that it remained subject to further investigation. "The medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies," Ardalani wrote in an email. "Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination." Now it looks like the additional examination phase is over, as the coroner released another statement.
Lindsey Pearlman died by suicide
Nearly six months after she was discovered by authorities, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has disclosed the cause of her death. The "Chicago Justice" actor was reported to have died of sodium nitrite toxicity in a death now classified as suicide, per People. A report obtained by the outlet indicated that the coroner found "non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine" in her system.
Pearlman's death is part of the rising number of intentional sodium nitrite poisoning deaths in recent months, per The Daily Beast. If you're unaware, it's a food preservative typically used in conserving meat and can be fatal if consumed in copious amounts. Authorities are apparently trying to make it less accessible, as it can easily be bought off online marketplaces like Amazon.
In February, Pearlman's cousin, Savannah, took to Twitter at the request of Pearlman's sister to share the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. "Please know that you are never truly alone," she wrote.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).