The Cause Of General Hospital Star Lindsey Pearlman's Death Is Now Clear

The following article includes mentions of suicide.

Six months after her tragic passing, the cause of Lindsey Perlman's death has finally been revealed.

The "General Hospital" actor was found dead in a car near Hollywood's Runyon Canyon Park on February 18. She had been missing a few days prior, with the authorities embarking on a search to find her. On the morning of the 18th, the Los Angeles Police Department released a statement confirming her death. "Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue," they said at the time, per CNN, later confirming the individual to be Pearlman.

Pearlman's autopsy was completed a few days after she had been found dead, but the cause and manner of her death were kept largely under the wraps. Spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani told The New York Post that it remained subject to further investigation. "The medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies," Ardalani wrote in an email. "Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination." Now it looks like the additional examination phase is over, as the coroner released another statement.