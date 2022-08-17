Chrishell Stause Slams Eyebrow-Raising Headline About Her Real Estate Career
Chrishell Stause wants to make something clear about her career in real estate.
The "Selling Sunset" star made headlines after a soundbite she gave in a recent interview got misinterpreted by several media outlets. In her interview with W, Stause admitted that she hasn't sold as many homes as she'd like. "As of June, I think I've done seven deals so far in real estate [this year]. It's not a ton of deals. I obviously could be doing a lot more if that were my sole focus, but it isn't," she explained. "I try to only take the jobs that are going to be filming on the show, or involve people I've worked with in the past." She also teased about switching gears and returning to her true passion — acting. "I'm actually excited to be able to dip my toe into a little acting and get something in before we go back. I would never be good at a nine-to-five, anyway."
Stause has been a realtor for years now, with her career on full display on "Selling Sunset." It may be safe to assume that she has sold more than a handful of properties, but the headlines say otherwise. And now, Stause wants to set the record straight.
Chrishell Stause blasts the media for twisting her words
Chrishell Stause wants everyone to know that she has sold more than seven homes during her career as a real estate agent. On Twitter, she called out People for claiming she "only sold 7 homes," clarifying that the number only covers this year's sales. "This YEAR," she wrote. "I know what you tried to do here @people." Fans came to her defense right away, saying that even if she had sold only seven homes, they're all multi-million properties anyway. "7 multi million dollar homes , just keep smiling," one fan assured her. "7 in 7 months is actually very good," wrote another.
The "Selling Sunset" star is no stranger to people questioning her career. In the past, she has been accused of being a fake real estate agent. Luckily, Stause's boss and ex-boyfriend, Jason Oppenheim, confirmed that she's the real deal. "Chrishell was a practicing agent at another brokerage, many years previous to filming 'Selling Sunset,'" he told People in 2020. "Any insinuation that the agents on our show are not experienced, successful, or licensed, evidences a complete disregard for the facts."
But while Stause is an accomplished realtor, she said that she is and will always be in love with acting. "I started in 2005. It is always going to be that first love for me," she told W. "It's less stressful, too, because it's not you personally. You're playing a character and you're not responsible for whether people hate a character who's really mean or crazy."