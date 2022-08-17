Chrishell Stause Slams Eyebrow-Raising Headline About Her Real Estate Career

Chrishell Stause wants to make something clear about her career in real estate.

The "Selling Sunset" star made headlines after a soundbite she gave in a recent interview got misinterpreted by several media outlets. In her interview with W, Stause admitted that she hasn't sold as many homes as she'd like. "As of June, I think I've done seven deals so far in real estate [this year]. It's not a ton of deals. I obviously could be doing a lot more if that were my sole focus, but it isn't," she explained. "I try to only take the jobs that are going to be filming on the show, or involve people I've worked with in the past." She also teased about switching gears and returning to her true passion — acting. "I'm actually excited to be able to dip my toe into a little acting and get something in before we go back. I would never be good at a nine-to-five, anyway."

Stause has been a realtor for years now, with her career on full display on "Selling Sunset." It may be safe to assume that she has sold more than a handful of properties, but the headlines say otherwise. And now, Stause wants to set the record straight.