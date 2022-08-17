Elon Musk Weighs In On Grimes' Uncommon Plastic Surgery Desires
Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, prides herself as an independent trailblazer. From her fierce fashion sense, out-there experimental indie dream pop music, and even more out-there baby names – hello X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk — she has undoubtedly done it her way. Grimes ignored all the mansplaining while battling to gain recognition as a solo female artist within a male-dominated industry. She also hit back at detractors questioning her ability to succeed without male guidance. Grimes expressed her feelings and vented her frustration in a Tumblr "manifesto" (via Vulture).
Grimes forayed into the digital art world in 2021, per The Verge. She and her brother Mac Boucher created ten pieces, a mix of images and music videos, which they sold via NiftyGateway. Within a day, the "WarNymph" collection raked in $6 million of NFTs, aka "non-fungible tokens," apparently something to do with blockchain bitcoin crypto-something or other. The Verge attempts to explain what on earth it means if you're interested.
"WarNymph" is Grimes' digital representation and a means for her to morph and evolve physically with time. "The digital body can age, die, respawn, change her face," she told The Face. "There's so much identity potential! My human self is much more limited." Or is it? Grimes has recently been expressing her desire to change her physical appearance too. And her baby daddy, Elon Musk, really should know better than to weigh in on Grimes' uncommon plastic surgery desires.
Elon Musk is not an elf ear fan
Elon Musk and Grimes' relationship is more turbulent than the Bering Sea. Per the Independent, the unconventional couple shares an unconventional and "very fluid" relationship. They also share two children and a decidedly out-of-the-box way of thinking.
Recently, Musk has been focused on repopulating the world and relocating to Mars when he's not acquiring and relinquishing Twitter. Meanwhile, Grimes has been concerned with auricular alterations. "Has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome? I'm scared about ear cartilage having a hard time healing," she tweeted. Grimes admitted she's always wanted elf ears but worried the surgery could harm her music career. "The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside," Musk opined. "Girl, go take care of your kids," a hater advised.
When it comes to taking care of X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, it does appear that it's all going to be down to Grimes, unless she fancies a fluid relationship that goes way beyond the realm of long distance. According to Vanity Fair, Musk told her "he planned to depart for Mars in 10 years" while she was expecting X. Grimes asked if he could wait another decade to see their kids grow up, but no dice. "It wasn't new information," Musk told Vanity Fair. "I've been saying since before she was pregnant that I was going to Mars." Musk better get a wiggle on, since he's only got eight years left to meet his deadline.