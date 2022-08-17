Elon Musk Weighs In On Grimes' Uncommon Plastic Surgery Desires

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, prides herself as an independent trailblazer. From her fierce fashion sense, out-there experimental indie dream pop music, and even more out-there baby names – hello X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk — she has undoubtedly done it her way. Grimes ignored all the mansplaining while battling to gain recognition as a solo female artist within a male-dominated industry. She also hit back at detractors questioning her ability to succeed without male guidance. Grimes expressed her feelings and vented her frustration in a Tumblr "manifesto" (via Vulture).

Grimes forayed into the digital art world in 2021, per The Verge. She and her brother Mac Boucher created ten pieces, a mix of images and music videos, which they sold via NiftyGateway. Within a day, the "WarNymph" collection raked in $6 million of NFTs, aka "non-fungible tokens," apparently something to do with blockchain bitcoin crypto-something or other. The Verge attempts to explain what on earth it means if you're interested.

"WarNymph" is Grimes' digital representation and a means for her to morph and evolve physically with time. "The digital body can age, die, respawn, change her face," she told The Face. "There's so much identity potential! My human self is much more limited." Or is it? Grimes has recently been expressing her desire to change her physical appearance too. And her baby daddy, Elon Musk, really should know better than to weigh in on Grimes' uncommon plastic surgery desires.