Who Is Demi Lovato's New Boyfriend Jute$?

Demi Lovato and her new partner, Jute$, were recently pictured while out and about in New York City. As Hollywood Life wrote, the pair was seen holding hands as they strolled through the city, where Lovato was visiting for an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Jute$, whose real name is Jordan Lutes, is a 23-year-old Canadian performer who incorporates rap and punk sounds into his music, per the Daily Mail. Nuance explained in 2021 that he was previously signed to Capitol Records before focusing on independent music projects. For Lovato's latest music collection, "Holy Fvck," which will be out on August 19, the couple created music together, the Daily Mail further stated. Jute$ shared on Instagram in July that he contributed to Lovato's track, "Substance," which he called "one of [his] fav songs [he's] ever worked on."

In addition to this collaboration with Lovato, Jute$ maintains his own music career. On August 13, the performer took to Instagram to announce his single, "OUT THE DOOR," which will be released on September 1. His last single release prior to this was "Hollywood Hillbilly," which the artist dropped in early August. Jute$ is one who is quick to voice support for his new partner. When Lovato dedicated a social media post to her "Holy Fvck" tour on August 15, Jute$ chimed in, writing, "the game needed saving."