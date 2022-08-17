Tamra Judge Is Closing A Major Chapter In Her Life

Tamra Judge returns triumphantly to "Real Housewives of Orange County" two years after being dropped as a full-time cast member. Following Season 14, Judge announced she wouldn't be returning to "RHOC," insisting it'd been her decision to quit. "I'm looking forward to life away from the cameras," she told People. "I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role but would prefer to walk away on my own terms." Instead of tearing out her extensions and hanging up the Louboutins, Judge kept busy after leaving "Real Housewives." She launched a podcast and focused on her businesses, Vena CBD and CUT Fitness.

However, her "walk away" was more of a brief stroll around the block. "The Judge is back, and the drama is in session," she announced on "Watch What Happens Live" in July 2022 as host Andy Cohen welcomed her return to the fold. However, Judge saved her second revelation for Twitter. "Not only am I returning to #RHOC for season 17, but my girl @TaylorArmstrong is joining me along for the ride," she posted. "Double the trouble coming your way."

So of course, the reality TV door swung wide open for Judge, allowing Judge to strut back into the fray. And with that, another door closed and Judge was forced to also close a major chapter in her life.