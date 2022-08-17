Tamra Judge Is Closing A Major Chapter In Her Life
Tamra Judge returns triumphantly to "Real Housewives of Orange County" two years after being dropped as a full-time cast member. Following Season 14, Judge announced she wouldn't be returning to "RHOC," insisting it'd been her decision to quit. "I'm looking forward to life away from the cameras," she told People. "I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role but would prefer to walk away on my own terms." Instead of tearing out her extensions and hanging up the Louboutins, Judge kept busy after leaving "Real Housewives." She launched a podcast and focused on her businesses, Vena CBD and CUT Fitness.
However, her "walk away" was more of a brief stroll around the block. "The Judge is back, and the drama is in session," she announced on "Watch What Happens Live" in July 2022 as host Andy Cohen welcomed her return to the fold. However, Judge saved her second revelation for Twitter. "Not only am I returning to #RHOC for season 17, but my girl @TaylorArmstrong is joining me along for the ride," she posted. "Double the trouble coming your way."
So of course, the reality TV door swung wide open for Judge, allowing Judge to strut back into the fray. And with that, another door closed and Judge was forced to also close a major chapter in her life.
Tamra Judge's gym didn't survive the pandemic
Tamra Judge's bank account was significantly boosted thanks to her years on "Real Housewives of Orange County." Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Judge is worth a cool $3 million and was pulling in $325,000 per season during filming. There have been no reports regarding her upcoming contract agreement and salary, but here's hoping that her agent was a good negotiator.
Like many others worldwide, the reality star and her husband, Eddie Judge, were hit hard financially during the pandemic. "Starting a small business is challenging. Starting a small business with your spouse is rewarding," Eddie posted on Instagram in May 2021. "I love spending quality time with my partner, wife, and best friend. I couldn't imagine it any other way," he concluded.
Unfortunately, People reported, the gym didn't survive the pandemic, and after 10 years of hard work, sweat, and tears, they were forced to lay down the dumbbells and turn off the lights. Tamra insisted the timing of the gym's closure had nothing to do with her return to "Real Housewives" however. She said the business had been ticking along great before COVID-19 hit, but ultimately the lockdown proved its demise. "It is what it is," Tamra told Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave during an episode of their podcast, Two Ts in a Pod. "It's sad. It's a loss. It's 100% a loss. It's hard."