Amy Schumer Clears The Air About Tom Holland Shade Speculation

Sometimes your social media jokes land, and other times, they do more of a painful bellyflop and need to be walked back. This happens to everyone on occasion, even professional comedians, as Amy Schumer has just demonstrated. After a satiric video she posted to her Instagram was misinterpreted, the comic and actor had to return to her IG to clarify that her joke meant no shade or offense to Tom Holland. What?

The mixup apparently began when Holland posted to his own Instagram that, for the sake of his mental health, he has been taking a step back from social media for a while. His video encouraged others to "get talking about mental health." It was perhaps a case of unfortunate timing that a day later, Schumer posted a joking video to her IG captioned, "Important mental health announcement."

In the video, Schumer joked, "I have decided, for my own mental health, to do more social media. I find that looking at my phone for eight and a half hours a day is helping me, and it's helping this pimple patch and this breakout." Apparently some people thought this was a targeted slight toward Holland.