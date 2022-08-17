Amy Schumer Clears The Air About Tom Holland Shade Speculation
Sometimes your social media jokes land, and other times, they do more of a painful bellyflop and need to be walked back. This happens to everyone on occasion, even professional comedians, as Amy Schumer has just demonstrated. After a satiric video she posted to her Instagram was misinterpreted, the comic and actor had to return to her IG to clarify that her joke meant no shade or offense to Tom Holland. What?
The mixup apparently began when Holland posted to his own Instagram that, for the sake of his mental health, he has been taking a step back from social media for a while. His video encouraged others to "get talking about mental health." It was perhaps a case of unfortunate timing that a day later, Schumer posted a joking video to her IG captioned, "Important mental health announcement."
In the video, Schumer joked, "I have decided, for my own mental health, to do more social media. I find that looking at my phone for eight and a half hours a day is helping me, and it's helping this pimple patch and this breakout." Apparently some people thought this was a targeted slight toward Holland.
Amy Schumer claimed she was making fun of herself
In her joking Instagram video, Amy Schumer also said, "And being in my 40s, it's actually good for me to watch all of 'Love Island' and all of 'The Bachelors,' whether in paradise or just normal mansions. So you'll be seeing a lot more of me on social media, just for my physical and mental wellbeing." But because it came so soon after Tom Holland's post, apparently some commenters thought she was throwing shade. So a few days later, Schumer posted to her Stories, saying (via People), "Not shading Spider-Man. Making fun of myself. Of course social media is toxic!"
In fairness to Schumer, celebrities announce that they are taking a break from social media for their mental health all the time. No matter what day she decided to post, there was probably going to be someone posting about their decision to stop posting. On the same day as Schumer's joking video, Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas announced her online hiatus on her Instagram, for instance. The athlete wrote, in part, "I want to be the best representation for all of you and be the best version of myself." Rapper The Game has also made a similar announcement recently, per Vibe, as has Bindi Irwin, Just Jared reported.