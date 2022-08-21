The Time Scott Disick Was Caught Being Rude On Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Scott Disick may not be an official member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but he definitely kept the lights on over at "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." The reality star, who shares three kids with Kourtney Kardashian, appeared -– and starred -– in some of the most memorable, chaotic, and meme-worthy scenes in the show's history. Whether it was the time he convinced Khloe Kardashian to dress up like Kris Jenner or the time he recreated Ryan Gosling's iconic scene from "The Notebook," his witty one-liners and mischievous charm has delighted fans for years. However, not all of Discick's memorable moments cast a favorable spotlight over him – especially during the earlier seasons. One of his most unforgettable moments occurred during Season 4's "Blame It on the Alcohol."

Despite the episode centering on Kim Kardashian's 20th birthday celebration in Vegas, Disick's unruly behavior definitely stole the show. Earlier during the episode, he and Rob Kardashian drunkenly trashed their hotel room. And when Kris Jenner forbid the hotel waiter from serving him any more alcohol later at dinner, Disick became irate, got in a waiter's face, and shoved a $100 bill in his mouth (via Complex).

Ultimately, the reality star's actions led Kourtney Kardashian, who was pregnant with their first child, to end their relationship. And while they eventually got back together, this event was far from the only time that Disick has made headlines for the wrong reason.