Gwyneth Paltrow Scores Unexpected New TV Job

It's always hard to predict where Gwyneth Paltrow is going to show up next. One day she's winning Oscars, the next day she's authoring a cookbook, next you find her the head of a controversial wellness empire, then suddenly she's making cameos in Netflix shows. Knowing what we do about Paltrow's sheer range, we probably shouldn't be surprised by anything she decides to try next. Still, we have to admit her newest television gig took us totally unawares.

After Paltrow admitted in a Sirus XM radio interview in 2020 (via BBC) that she realized she "doesn't love acting that much" and had questioned if the industry was "really my calling," we didn't expect to see her make a major return to television screens any time soon. But while her new TV role will place the Goop founder back in the spotlight, the difference is that it will not feature any acting at all. Instead, it will highlight one of her other talents — entrepreneurship.