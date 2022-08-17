Gwyneth Paltrow Scores Unexpected New TV Job
It's always hard to predict where Gwyneth Paltrow is going to show up next. One day she's winning Oscars, the next day she's authoring a cookbook, next you find her the head of a controversial wellness empire, then suddenly she's making cameos in Netflix shows. Knowing what we do about Paltrow's sheer range, we probably shouldn't be surprised by anything she decides to try next. Still, we have to admit her newest television gig took us totally unawares.
After Paltrow admitted in a Sirus XM radio interview in 2020 (via BBC) that she realized she "doesn't love acting that much" and had questioned if the industry was "really my calling," we didn't expect to see her make a major return to television screens any time soon. But while her new TV role will place the Goop founder back in the spotlight, the difference is that it will not feature any acting at all. Instead, it will highlight one of her other talents — entrepreneurship.
Gwyneth Paltrow will be a guest shark on Shark Tank
For her next act, Gwyneth Paltrow will be making a "guest shark" appearance on ABC's "Shark Tank" on the reality show's 14th season, according to People. Paltrow, along with DoorDash CEO Tony Xu, will be joining Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary as the dealmakers hearing pitches from ambitious new start-up founders. In the teaser clip for the upcoming season, the voiceover notes that with "deals so huge, we're going to need a bigger tank."
In an interview with Willie Geist on the "Today" show in July, Paltrow admitted that she doesn't miss her acting career at all. "I think I'm so lucky that I got to do it, and I'm sure I still will at some point," she said. "The team is always trying to get me to do a movie, but I really love what I do." What she does now, of course, is run her wellness company Goop. And, apparently, drop in on reality shows to give a small business owner a leg up from time to time.