Mark Hoppus Shares The Heartbreaking Lows Of His Cancer Diagnosis
The following article includes mentions of depression and suicide.
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus has been incredibly open about his cancer struggle ever since he went public with his diagnosis in June 2021. The bassist and vocalist shared that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, an aggressive form of blood cancer, that his mother also battled (and beat), per "Good Morning America."
Speaking to GQ about his bout with the big "C" in December 2021, Hoppus admitted he went through a "really dark time" after being diagnosed with the illness. "I went through this whole period of like, not why me, but of course me," he said. "Why wouldn't it be me? We've had so much good luck and good fortune, and things have kind of fallen into place for me specifically for so long, that of course I was due. I was due for something tragic."
But, fortunately for the musician, he found himself out of the woods just after several months of undergoing chemotherapy. "Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer-free!" he announced on Instagram in September. "Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love." It was no doubt a surreal moment for Hoppus, especially considering the state he was in after learning about his cancer. In a new interview, Hoppus revealed he struggled with his mental health because of his illness and, at one point, even considered taking his own life.
Mark Hoppus fell into a deep depression
Speaking to People, Blink-182's Mark Hoppus said he fell into a deep depression after learning about his lymphoma diagnosis in April 2021. He recalled feeling hopeless and confiding in his wife of 22 years, Skye, about his suicidal thoughts. "I was in our living room crying and telling my wife, 'I don't know if I can do this,'" Hoppus explained. "She was like, 'Well, what are you going to do, kill yourself?' And that's exactly what I was thinking. It was pretty dark."
Hoppus said it was his wife's wake-up call that snapped him out of his thoughts. "It was a total snap-out-of-it moment," he said. "I was like, 'What a s***ty thing to say.' But also, what a kind thing to say, like, 'Snap out of it, you f***ing baby. You have a beatable form of cancer. It's going to suck to get there, but get there.' I had to do the work."
Today, fans will be happy to know that Hoppus is in a much better place than he used to be, both physically and mentally. As he told to TMZ in April, "Life's great. I'm glad to be here." He's also brimming with excitement as he teased his possible return to music in the upcoming months. "I most wanted to get back into the studio and get back to playing music and get off of my couch," he told the publication. "Hopefully soon. We'll see if I can write something happy this time."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).