Mark Hoppus Shares The Heartbreaking Lows Of His Cancer Diagnosis

The following article includes mentions of depression and suicide.

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus has been incredibly open about his cancer struggle ever since he went public with his diagnosis in June 2021. The bassist and vocalist shared that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, an aggressive form of blood cancer, that his mother also battled (and beat), per "Good Morning America."

Speaking to GQ about his bout with the big "C" in December 2021, Hoppus admitted he went through a "really dark time" after being diagnosed with the illness. "I went through this whole period of like, not why me, but of course me," he said. "Why wouldn't it be me? We've had so much good luck and good fortune, and things have kind of fallen into place for me specifically for so long, that of course I was due. I was due for something tragic."

But, fortunately for the musician, he found himself out of the woods just after several months of undergoing chemotherapy. "Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer-free!" he announced on Instagram in September. "Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love." It was no doubt a surreal moment for Hoppus, especially considering the state he was in after learning about his cancer. In a new interview, Hoppus revealed he struggled with his mental health because of his illness and, at one point, even considered taking his own life.