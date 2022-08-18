Cardi B Finally Gets Extreme Body Modification She's Been Teasing

Tattoos have become a Hollywood staple, with plenty of stars experimenting with ink in unique ways. Pete Davidson once got a series of tattoos in honor of Kim Kardashian, his girlfriend at the time. But just because the images are intended to be permanent doesn't mean they'll stay. According to BuzzFeed News, the comedian has already had many of his tattoos removed, with Davidson crediting the lengthy process of covering them up on film sets as the reasoning for this move.

In addition to showing off their ink, many celebrities dish about their tattoo desires on social media. Remember when Cardi B almost got that one face tattoo? In 2021, she tweeted, "Everyday I'm thankful at the fact that ain't get this face tatt I wanted when I was 16." She then elaborated, writing, "Little stars from the top of my eyebrow swirling down to my jaw." On Twitter, one fan actually brought this fantasy to life by adding the imagined tattoo to a photo of Cardi B's face. Now, fans may be surprised to learn that the rapper has decided to follow through with a new tattoo design — and this one's not where you'd expect.