Ashley Olsen Fans The Flame Of Secret Marriage Rumors

There are some major relationship rumors surrounding Ashley Olsen following a recent public outing! The former child star-turned-fashion mogul, who previously dated financier Richard Sachs for six months, according to Elite Daily, is currently linked to artist Louis Eisner. Olsen and Eisner have been together since 2017, the same year they were reportedly spotted out and about together at Gala in the Garden of the Hammer Museum, as Grazia Daily reported.

Later, in August 2018, the pair was seen during a walk in Los Angeles, per E! News. A source revealed to the media outlet that the two "seemed very comfortable with each other" and Eisner "had his arm around [Olsen], and they were talking the whole time." The affectionate duo have been going strong ever since. Although they are a private couple, Olsen and Eisner have shared some personal moments with the public, including the time Eisner posted a photo of Olsen holding a drink and a machete while hiking via an Instagram Story in July 2021, as reported by Page Six. Now, Olsen and Eisner have been seen during another fun outing, which has everyone talking about the status of their union.