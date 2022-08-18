Ashley Olsen Fans The Flame Of Secret Marriage Rumors
There are some major relationship rumors surrounding Ashley Olsen following a recent public outing! The former child star-turned-fashion mogul, who previously dated financier Richard Sachs for six months, according to Elite Daily, is currently linked to artist Louis Eisner. Olsen and Eisner have been together since 2017, the same year they were reportedly spotted out and about together at Gala in the Garden of the Hammer Museum, as Grazia Daily reported.
Later, in August 2018, the pair was seen during a walk in Los Angeles, per E! News. A source revealed to the media outlet that the two "seemed very comfortable with each other" and Eisner "had his arm around [Olsen], and they were talking the whole time." The affectionate duo have been going strong ever since. Although they are a private couple, Olsen and Eisner have shared some personal moments with the public, including the time Eisner posted a photo of Olsen holding a drink and a machete while hiking via an Instagram Story in July 2021, as reported by Page Six. Now, Olsen and Eisner have been seen during another fun outing, which has everyone talking about the status of their union.
Ashley Olsen was seen wearing a gold band on her left ring finger
Fans have been left wondering whether Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner have a significant update to share regarding their relationship. HollywoodLife recently shared a photo of the longtime sweethearts cozying up during a trip to Italy. Olsen wore a gold band on the ring finger of her left hand, while Eisner wrapped his arm around her during a walk around the island of Pantelleria. This siting has fueled marriage rumors surrounding Olsen and Eisner.
Olsen previously made onlookers wonder whether marriage was on the horizon back in 2019, when the "Full House" star wore a black band on her left ring finger during a date night with Eisner, per Us Weekly. It appears that Olsen has been consistently wearing the newer gold band in recent months, as the Daily Mail also reported that she was wearing a gold ring while being photographed as she entered her car in May. During a 2021 interview, a source told InTouch Weekly that Olsen is happy to be in a "low-key" and "private" union with Eisner. Whether or not Olsen and Eisner are moving toward marriage, congrats to them both on continuing their intimate romance!