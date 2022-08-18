The Devastating Way Brad Pitt Reportedly Described His Child With Angelina Jolie
The following article contains allegations of child and domestic abuse.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship moved fast. After they got together in 2004, Pitt adopted Jolie's kids, Maddox and Zahara Jolie. By January 2006, she was flaunting a baby bump. Per Rolling Stone, when they married in 2014, there were six little Jolie-Pitts. They appeared to be the perfect family until Pitt and Jolie's relationship took a dark turn. Per TMZ, Jolie filed for divorce on September 15, 2016, and immediately went on the offensive, accusing Pitt of substance abuse, anger issues, and bad parenting.
Pitt admitted substance abuse and anger had consumed him and shared that he'd entered Alcoholics Anonymous following the split. The actor owned his demons and revealed his "ugly side" in a candid interview with The New York Times. However, a recently uncovered FBI report shows how ugly Pitt and Jolie's subsequent custody battle became and reveals the devastating way Pitt reportedly described his child with Jolie.
Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of abusive parenting
NBC News obtained an FBI report detailing the Pitt and Jolie airplane altercation that proved the catalyst for their divorce. Jolie claimed Pitt was belligerent and drunk when he "physically and verbally assaulted [her] and the children." Pitt allegedly threw beer over Jolie, accused her of "ruining their family," and violently lashed out, punching the ceiling of their private jet. Jolie also claimed Pitt allegedly said one of their children "looks like a f***ing Columbine kid."
When another passenger on the plane — presumably one of the kids — told the "Ad Astra" star, "It's not her, it's you, you prick," Jolie claimed she had to physically restrain her then husband to keep him from attacking them. She claimed the incident injured her hand and elbow, and included photos in the FBI report. She also said that upon landing, Pitt said, "You're not getting off this f***ing plane. F*** you all. I'm f***ing leaving you."
Per Us Weekly, Jolie had previously claimed an alleged incident occurred between Pitt and Maddox. The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services launched an investigation, but cleared Pitt of wrongdoing. Page Six reported that it's believed Jolie is behind the FBI documents being made public. A source said she's "desperately trying to find something new" to use against Pitt in their never-ending custody battle. Jolie is purportedly the "Jane Doe" who filed a lawsuit demanding that the FBI release the records as part of an investigation into why Pitt wasn't prosecuted over the alleged incident with Maddox.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.