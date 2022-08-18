The Devastating Way Brad Pitt Reportedly Described His Child With Angelina Jolie

NBC News obtained an FBI report detailing the Pitt and Jolie airplane altercation that proved the catalyst for their divorce. Jolie claimed Pitt was belligerent and drunk when he "physically and verbally assaulted [her] and the children." Pitt allegedly threw beer over Jolie, accused her of "ruining their family," and violently lashed out, punching the ceiling of their private jet. Jolie also claimed Pitt allegedly said one of their children "looks like a f***ing Columbine kid."

When another passenger on the plane — presumably one of the kids — told the "Ad Astra" star, "It's not her, it's you, you prick," Jolie claimed she had to physically restrain her then husband to keep him from attacking them. She claimed the incident injured her hand and elbow, and included photos in the FBI report. She also said that upon landing, Pitt said, "You're not getting off this f***ing plane. F*** you all. I'm f***ing leaving you."

Per Us Weekly, Jolie had previously claimed an alleged incident occurred between Pitt and Maddox. The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services launched an investigation, but cleared Pitt of wrongdoing. Page Six reported that it's believed Jolie is behind the FBI documents being made public. A source said she's "desperately trying to find something new" to use against Pitt in their never-ending custody battle. Jolie is purportedly the "Jane Doe" who filed a lawsuit demanding that the FBI release the records as part of an investigation into why Pitt wasn't prosecuted over the alleged incident with Maddox.

