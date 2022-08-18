Brandi Glanville Won't Apologize For Messy Feud With Son's Ex

Brandi Glanville is known for stirring the pot. The former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star once outed another cast member for allegedly "doing crystal meth in the bathroom" and all but ousted Denise Richards from the show after the two reportedly shared a romantic relationship, which Denise denies this, per US Magazine.

Glanville hasn't been a main cast member for years, but the drama hasn't stopped. As recently as July, Glanville and ex-BFF Kim Richards publicly fell out after Glanville posted a photo of Kim post-surgery. "There were some pictures she posted of me after my surgery — it was a tough surgery for me," Kim explained to E! News, adding that the two haven't hung out since Glanville refused to take down the photo.

You might think Glanville has her hands full with her "Real Housewives" feuds, but the reality star also finds time to stir up drama with her family. Glanville has never held back about the details of her ex-husband's alleged affair with Leann Rimes. Now, years after her divorce, Glanville has found another woman to feud with — this time it's her teenage son's ex-girlfriend.