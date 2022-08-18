Brad Pitt Just Ended A Different Legal Battle Amid Angelina Jolie Drama

In September 2018, actor Brad Pitt and his foundation were sued by two New Orleans residents, claiming that the Make It Right Foundation built and sold homes that were "defectively and improperly constructed," per NBC News. The "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" actor founded the Make It Right Foundation in 2007 in order to aid the victims of Hurricane Katrina. Using his own money as well as raising some, Pitt and his foundation designed, built, and sold homes to help those who were affected. But that didn't go as planned.

"[The people of New Orleans] believed in Brad Pitt," Attorney Ron Austin said in a February interview with NewsNation. "They believed in the dream he sold them ... Unfortunately, what they got is a bunch of broken promises." It was reported that the paint on the houses was not waterproof, they didn't have rain gutters, and the moisture from insulation gave the homes mold that allegedly made the residents sick.

This lawsuit against Pitt comes amid a custody battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, as well as FBI documents surfacing from a 2016 plane incident, per People. The documents claimed that the actor was allegedly drunk and got "verbally abusive" and "physical" with one of his kids who he shares with Jolie. But now, it seems that one of these lawsuits has finally been settled.