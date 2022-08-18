Brad Pitt Just Ended A Different Legal Battle Amid Angelina Jolie Drama
In September 2018, actor Brad Pitt and his foundation were sued by two New Orleans residents, claiming that the Make It Right Foundation built and sold homes that were "defectively and improperly constructed," per NBC News. The "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" actor founded the Make It Right Foundation in 2007 in order to aid the victims of Hurricane Katrina. Using his own money as well as raising some, Pitt and his foundation designed, built, and sold homes to help those who were affected. But that didn't go as planned.
"[The people of New Orleans] believed in Brad Pitt," Attorney Ron Austin said in a February interview with NewsNation. "They believed in the dream he sold them ... Unfortunately, what they got is a bunch of broken promises." It was reported that the paint on the houses was not waterproof, they didn't have rain gutters, and the moisture from insulation gave the homes mold that allegedly made the residents sick.
This lawsuit against Pitt comes amid a custody battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, as well as FBI documents surfacing from a 2016 plane incident, per People. The documents claimed that the actor was allegedly drunk and got "verbally abusive" and "physical" with one of his kids who he shares with Jolie. But now, it seems that one of these lawsuits has finally been settled.
Brad Pitt reached a settlement on the New Orleans lawsuit
Although he's currently embroiled in a legal war with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, "Bullet Train" actor Brad Pitt settled a long-standing lawsuit against him that involved the making of homes to help those who were affected by Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. According to Page Six, Global Green will be funding the preliminary $20.5 million settlement. The affected people will also be able to receive $25,000 in reimbursements for the damage that was caused.
"I am incredibly grateful for Global Green's willingness to step up and provide this important support for the Lower Ninth families," Pitt said in a statement. "Hopefully this agreement will allow everyone to look ahead to other opportunities to continue to strengthen this proud community in the future."
Attorney Ron Austin stated that "tears of joy" were shed amongst victims when the settlement was proposed. "You're talking about a group of people who didn't have an option to move and buy or rent a second home," he told The Guardian, adding that "They're relieved and grateful." Sadly, the legal headaches aren't over for Pitt just yet, as he is still dealing with the fallout of a 2016 plane incident with Jolie — which allegedly resulted in $25,000 in damages to said plane, per People.