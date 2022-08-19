The Massive Fine NFL Player Deshaun Watson Must Pay In Sexual Misconduct Case

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has received his punishment from the NFL for his sexual misconduct case, and it's no small fine.

Watson was accused by two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions between 2020 and 2021, per PBS. This alleged misconduct occurred during his time with the Houston Texans, where he spent four seasons. He was then traded to the Browns in March 2022. The athlete would go on to settle 23 out of the 24 lawsuits these women filed against him.

According to PBS, the league also presented a 215-page report on Watson's alleged behavior to the NFL's disciplinary officer, former federal judge Sue L. Robinson. The report included testimony from four of 12 women interviewed by league investigators. Robinson called the sexual misconduct report "more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL." As a result, Watson would face a six-game suspension. However, the NFL has now settled on a harsher punishment for the star quarterback.