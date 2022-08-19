Rob Kardashian Reaffirms His Bond With Khloe In Rare Message

Khloé Kardashian and her brother, Rob Kardashian, have always been pretty close over the years. The twosome's obvious bond was particularly apparent on the earlier seasons of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which showed the two even lived together for many years, including after Khloé married her now former husband, Lamar Odom.

Khloé continued to make it pretty clear that that close bond remained unbroken in the years that followed, including in 2019 when she shared a gushing birthday tribute to Rob on Instagram, sharing how lucky she considered herself to have him in her life. "You are my best friend! The funniest guy I know! Truly, I've never laugh harder than when I'm with you. I will support you through whatever life throws your way!" Khloé wrote in the super sweet post, alongside several videos of the reality star dancing. "Never change your sweet and hysterical spirit!! You are enough! You always will be!!" she then continued, in part, signing off her message, "I will love you forever and always."

However, fans began to question if the two might have hit a rocky patch in their siblingdom when Rob — who's been increasingly reclusive since around 2013 — began appearing on Khloé's social media accounts less and less, while Khloé equally didn't seem to talk about her brother in interviews quite as much as she once had. Now though? It seems Rob is making it pretty clear the brother/sister duo are still on great terms.