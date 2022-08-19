The Reason Anne Heche Gave Portia De Rossi A Stark Warning

Before there was Portia de Rossi, there was Anne Heche. Ellen DeGeneres dated Heche for over three years, and she was the comedian's first public girlfriend after coming out. They'd sent the gossip mill spinning after being spotted looking cozy at Hollywood events. But, neither confirmed nor denied they were dating until they sat down with Oprah Winfrey in 1997. Heche shared that her dad, a church choir director, was gay but kept his sexuality secret until just weeks before he died from AIDS in 1983. She said the experience made her determined to live her life authentically and openly. "Live and love and enjoy yourself," Heche told Winfrey she'd vowed.

Heche said the promise she'd made to herself was at the front of her mind when she first locked eyes "across a crowded room" with DeGeneres. Heche hadn't been attracted to women before and only dated men, but she was immediately smitten with DeGeneres. The couple quickly fell for each other, moving into a swanky LA mansion and engaging in PDA.

"We're very happy and in love," DeGeneres told reporters in early 2000, per ABC News. "It's a celebration every single day," she claimed. However, the party ended following DeGeneres and Heche's break-up in August. "It was the first time I'd ever had my heart broken," DeGeneres told the Los Angeles Times. Meanwhile, Heche was hospitalized after suffering an emotional breakdown. And, when DeGeneres fell in love again, Heche gave de Rossi a stark warning about her future wife-to-be.