Did Jennifer Garner Turn Down An Invite To Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Wedding?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are gearing up to tie the knot for the second time and preparations for their big day are already under way. The pair, who rekindled their decades-old romance in April 2021, held their first ceremony at a small chapel in Las Vegas. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind," said Lopez (via Fox News). "And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient." The "Marry Me" actor went on to reveal that she and Affleck donned previously owned items for their July 17 wedding, which was attended only by their kids.

Now the pair is planning an even bigger celebration, one month after getting hitched in Sin City. A source told Page Six that the "Gigli" stars have planned a massive celebration, which will take place on Affleck's Georgia estate. Per the outlet, the three-day event will include a rehearsal dinner, the official wedding ceremony, and a barbecue. And while it's been confirmed that family and friends of the pair will attend the festivities, some may be wondering if Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, will make an appearance.