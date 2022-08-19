Why Police Responded To A Complaint About Gwyneth Paltrow's Hamptons Mansion

From the moment Gwyneth Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin named their daughter, Apple Martin has been watched and loved as she grows up in the public eye. Vogue even mentioned that the daughter is a "spitting image" of her mother, as she appears to have similar features as the "Iron Man" actor and takes on her mother's style. This past year, Apple has reached some major life milestones as a teenager.

"I could not be more proud of the woman you are," the Goop creator said in her Instagram caption on May 14, wishing her daughter a happy 18th birthday. "You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more. Proud doesn't cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can't put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way."

The daughter of the musician and the actor reached another milestone. On June 3, it was reported that Apple graduated from high school, per Page Six. Paltrow congratulated her daughter with a post to her Instagram Story, sharing a selfie of herself with Apple and the Coldplay singer. From becoming a legal adult to graduating high school, it seems Apple may be enjoying the fruits of her labor — but things got just a little out of hand last weekend.