Why Police Responded To A Complaint About Gwyneth Paltrow's Hamptons Mansion
From the moment Gwyneth Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin named their daughter, Apple Martin has been watched and loved as she grows up in the public eye. Vogue even mentioned that the daughter is a "spitting image" of her mother, as she appears to have similar features as the "Iron Man" actor and takes on her mother's style. This past year, Apple has reached some major life milestones as a teenager.
"I could not be more proud of the woman you are," the Goop creator said in her Instagram caption on May 14, wishing her daughter a happy 18th birthday. "You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more. Proud doesn't cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can't put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way."
The daughter of the musician and the actor reached another milestone. On June 3, it was reported that Apple graduated from high school, per Page Six. Paltrow congratulated her daughter with a post to her Instagram Story, sharing a selfie of herself with Apple and the Coldplay singer. From becoming a legal adult to graduating high school, it seems Apple may be enjoying the fruits of her labor — but things got just a little out of hand last weekend.
Police shut Apple Martin's party down after noise complaints
Outside of Gwyneth Paltrow's illustrious acting career, she is also known for her stylish homes. According to Architectural Digest, the Goop founder and her ex-husband Chris Martin bought a five bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom house in the Hamptons. It is reported that she still owns this house, and it has become a bit of a party house for daughter Apple. Case in point: her August 13 party.
"Apple invited too many friends to her mom's house, and things got out of hand," a source told Page Six about the party that was held at the Hamptons house. "They were partying like rock stars and making so much noise that multiple neighbors were furious and called the police, who shut the party down."
Apple isn't the only Gen-Zer to spark controversy from partying hard. In July 2020, almost 70 TikTok stars and other social media influencers attended a party at the largely popular Hype House, per Insider. After video clips and photos of the party surfaced throughout social media, the influencers received backlash for having an unmasked large gathering in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. At least in Apple's case, there were only noise complaints.