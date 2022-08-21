Jill Duggar Reveals She Underwent Surgery For Surprise Health Issue

On July 11, "Counting On" star Jill Duggar announced she had welcomed her third child and son with husband Derick Dillard. "'Freddy' Frederick Michael Dillard is here!" a statement on their blog read. "He was born 7/7/2022 at 5:16pm weighing 7lbs. 6oz. and is 20 inches long." The reality star then explained the meaning of their son's names, noting that Frederick translates to "Peaceful Ruler" while Micheal means "Gift from God." Frederick, as Duggar shared, was chosen to pay tribute to Derick and his late dad, Rick.

A few days later, Duggar took to her blog, sharing images of the newborn with his older brothers Israel and Samuel. "We loved snapping some pictures the other day of the big brothers with little Freddy in some of the same outfits they wore for his pregnancy announcement shoot!" the proud mom of three wrote. But even though Duggar has been excited about the arrival of her newborn, the journey has not been the easiest as little Frederick came earlier than expected, resulting in an early caesarean section (which according to Healthline, has a longer healing timeline than vaginal birth).

And while the reality star had been recovering just fine, things took a turn for the worse, leaving her with no choice but to undergo an emergency surgery.