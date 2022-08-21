Jill Duggar Reveals She Underwent Surgery For Surprise Health Issue
On July 11, "Counting On" star Jill Duggar announced she had welcomed her third child and son with husband Derick Dillard. "'Freddy' Frederick Michael Dillard is here!" a statement on their blog read. "He was born 7/7/2022 at 5:16pm weighing 7lbs. 6oz. and is 20 inches long." The reality star then explained the meaning of their son's names, noting that Frederick translates to "Peaceful Ruler" while Micheal means "Gift from God." Frederick, as Duggar shared, was chosen to pay tribute to Derick and his late dad, Rick.
A few days later, Duggar took to her blog, sharing images of the newborn with his older brothers Israel and Samuel. "We loved snapping some pictures the other day of the big brothers with little Freddy in some of the same outfits they wore for his pregnancy announcement shoot!" the proud mom of three wrote. But even though Duggar has been excited about the arrival of her newborn, the journey has not been the easiest as little Frederick came earlier than expected, resulting in an early caesarean section (which according to Healthline, has a longer healing timeline than vaginal birth).
And while the reality star had been recovering just fine, things took a turn for the worse, leaving her with no choice but to undergo an emergency surgery.
Jill Duggar experienced severe pain six weeks postpartum
Taking to her Instagram on August 20, Jill Duggar shared a post revealing she underwent gallbladder surgery after suffering severe pain through the week. And while the reality star is not keen to start her postpartum recovery all over again, she is "so thankful for good medical care and so many other little blessings along the way." Along with care from health workers, the reality star has also received a lot of help from her family and friends, making her recovery process more bearable. Finishing up her post, Duggar shared useful tips and lessons she has learned from her gallbladder problem.
Expectedly, the post was met with love from fans who took to the comments section to wish the mom-of-three a speedy recovery. "Oh no!!! Girl! I'm so sorry! Praying for a quick recovery," one person commented, while many others shared their experiences with the condition.
The gallbladder surgery is, however, not the only health issue she has had to deal with in recent times. In March 2022, the "Counting On" star and her husband, Derek Dillard, revealed that they had tested positive to COVID-19. "Give me all the hot liquids and cough drops please!! Derick & I tested + for covid for the first time and it's not fun!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. Per People, the reality star had previously also suffered a miscarriage in 2021 after being pregnant for only a few weeks.