Olivia Rodrigo Reportedly Has Sad Relationship News

It's been one busy year for Olivia Rodrigo. In addition to performing across North America and Europe for her "Sour" tour, she also found time to form a new relationship amid her hectic schedule.

As previously reported by Page Six, the "Good 4 U" hitmaker made headlines in April after being photographed by the paparazzi alongside DJ Zack Bia — who previously dated singer Madison Beer — in New York City. The pair had just had dinner together and looked happy to be in each other's company. Even though the pair never confirmed they were an item, inside sources stated they had been close for longer than expected. "He invited her to Super Bowl parties that he was DJing that weekend and she went to support him," a source told E! "They hit it off and have been casually hanging out." Despite being a high-profile singer-songwriter with millions of adoring fans around the world, Bia reportedly loves how "down to earth" and "low-key" Rodrigo is in her personal life.

Unfortunately, some things aren't always meant to be. Even though Rodrigo has had a crazy number of months on the road, as well as winning three Grammy Awards, it seems she and Bia weren't destined to take things to the next step.