Olivia Rodrigo Reportedly Has Sad Relationship News
It's been one busy year for Olivia Rodrigo. In addition to performing across North America and Europe for her "Sour" tour, she also found time to form a new relationship amid her hectic schedule.
As previously reported by Page Six, the "Good 4 U" hitmaker made headlines in April after being photographed by the paparazzi alongside DJ Zack Bia — who previously dated singer Madison Beer — in New York City. The pair had just had dinner together and looked happy to be in each other's company. Even though the pair never confirmed they were an item, inside sources stated they had been close for longer than expected. "He invited her to Super Bowl parties that he was DJing that weekend and she went to support him," a source told E! "They hit it off and have been casually hanging out." Despite being a high-profile singer-songwriter with millions of adoring fans around the world, Bia reportedly loves how "down to earth" and "low-key" Rodrigo is in her personal life.
Unfortunately, some things aren't always meant to be. Even though Rodrigo has had a crazy number of months on the road, as well as winning three Grammy Awards, it seems she and Bia weren't destined to take things to the next step.
Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia ended things on good terms
If you were rooting for Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia's relationship, we're sorry to tell you that they are no longer together. However, on the plus side, there appears to be no sourness behind the breakup. Life & Style was the first outlet to announce the news. According to their inside source, there "were no issues [between them], they both have different work schedules and different friend groups." Soon after that, another source told Us Weekly that their casual relationship "sort of fizzled" and that they hadn't "spent time together in a while."
As soon as the split was made public, mixed reactions poured in on social media. "Olivia Rodrigo breakup with zack bia... erm I smell another breakup album is gonna be daaaamn fire," one user tweeted, insisting Rodrigo will write her new material about them parting ways. "THE ALBUM IS COMING," another person shared passionately in capital letters. "Olivia," a third fan remarked, adding the heartbroken emoji. "I saw this coming," a fourth user insisted. As long as Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia are happy, that's all that counts!